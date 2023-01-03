Metro basketball tournaments tipping off with a new spin

For the first time in its existence, the title is not entirely accurate.

Yes, the Giant Albuquerque Metro Basketball Championships begin on Tuesday at eight gyms around the city — two games apiece at each location — but this year’s tournament, as always the largest one held during the regular season, is unlike any metro event that has been staged to date That goes for any sport.

Five of the 32 teams in the two fields (boys/girls) are from outside the metro area, which is a first.

The Hobbs boys and girls are competing this week, as are the Santa Fe High boys and girls, plus the Gallup girls.

And, there are no seeds for this year’s tournament, either.

“I think it ends up being a little bit for the better,” said Highland boys Coach Justin Woody, whose Hornets won last year’s Class 4A state title. “One of the biggest complaints is, you end up playing the same teams over and over again.”

The full schedules for Tuesday

Valley and Rio Grande’s boys are not playing in metros this year. Rio Grande, Del Norte and Manzano’s girls also opted out.

The brackets were given to coaches around the middle of November.

“I was surprised how early the bracket came out, considering that a lot of games hadn’t been played yet,” said Lisa Villareal, Coach of the two-time Defending Class 5A girls state Champion Volcano Vista Hawks. “(But) you just have to be ready for any situation.”

Volcano Vista is involved in the most challenging of the eight, first-round girls games, as the Hawks (10-1) play Albuquerque High (9-1) at 5:30 pm Tuesday at Valley. This is a game that would not be occurring in the first round of a seeded bracket.

Sandia (8-1) is also in that four-team pod, as the Matadors play Valley at 7:15 Tuesday night. Which means, it is quite likely there could be a matchup of 1-loss teams — either Sandia-AHS or Sandia-Volcano — on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals. Volcano and Sandia are ranked Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in the latest 5A coaches poll.

As for Hobbs’ girls, ranked No. 1, the Eagles (10-2) open at 5:30 Tuesday at Cibola, against Rio Rancho. Albuquerque Public Schools nailed down a commitment from Hobbs going all the way back to last spring. The young Eagles have three sophomores who were just named to the All-Tournament team at their home event, but they head north for this tournament without the talents of standout guard Wisdom Anthony (knee injury).

Many teams are playing tournaments in consecutive weeks, and will play seven games in a span of either 11 or 12 days.

Two of them are the boys from Rio Rancho and La Cueva, who meet at La Cueva at 7:15 Tuesday night. Both the Rams and the Bears won tournaments last week; Rio Rancho won its own event (handily), while the Bears captured first place at the Las Cruces Holiday Hoopla.

Santa Fe’s boys were also at the Rio Rancho tournament. The Demons are opening Tuesday with a strong Atrisco Heritage Squad that is 10-1.

“It’ll be a really good test for our boys, physically and mentally,” Demons Coach Zack Cole said of the four-games-in-five-days metro format. “We felt like it would be a great opportunity to challenge our guys.”

The only undefeated boys team in the field is Defending 5A state Champion Volcano Vista (11-0), which opens at 5:30 Tuesday at La Cueva, against Albuquerque High.

The quarterfinal games are Wednesday, with a single game at eight venues — Cibola, Eldorado, Highland and Valley for the girls; Del Norte, Manzano, La Cueva and Sandia for the boys — all at 7:15 pm

Albuquerque High is hosting the boys semifinals at 5:30 and 7:15 pm Friday. The girls semis are at Atrisco Heritage at the same times on Friday.

AHS has both finals, at 4 pm (girls) and 6 pm (boys) on Saturday.