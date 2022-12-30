Metro basketball roundup: Oak Grove edges No. 9 Hillsboro/CV – InForum

Oak Grove 72, Hillsboro/CV 71

FARGO — Trey Hatfield led the Grovers with 27 points in the win over No. 9-ranked Hillsboro/Central Valley is Thursday.

Oak Grove’s Rylee Bakkegard scored 20 points and Jacob Brant led H/CV with 17 points.

Oak Grove is 2-1 overall and H/CV fell to 3-1 overall.

Moorhead 84, Detroit Lakes 58

MOORHEAD — Moorhead ramped up its offense in the second half and defeated Detroit Lakes on Thursday at the Spuds’ tournament.

Moorhead led 45-40 at Halftime but more than doubled-up DL after the break.

Adam Jenkins led four Spuds scoring in double figures with 21 points. DJ Smith scored 16 points, Dylan Zimmerman scored 13 points and Colton Hagen finished with 11. Jaden Griffin scored nine points.

Fargo North 71, Devils Lake 58

FARGO — North took a big first-half lead and held off Devils Lake in the second half of an Eastern Dakota Conference game on Thursday.

Grace Thiel scored 17 points to lead North, which led 38-22 at halftime.

North’s Arden Faulkner scored 13 points and Olivia Hammes scored 11. Carrie Osier had six points, 14 rebounds and two steals.

Torri Fee led Devils Lake with 22 points and Claire Heilman finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

North is 2-2 in the EDC and 2-3 overall. Devils Lake is 1-3 in the conference and overall.

WEST FARGO — Brenna Dick scored half of West Fargo Sheyenne’s points in a win over Fargo Shanley on Thursday.

Dick finished with 31 points and also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Maya Metcalf scored 13 points and Karson Sanders had nine points and six rebounds.

Shanley’s Mesiku Hakim had 14 points and nine rebounds and Maggie Shorma had 13 points and five rebounds. Brynn McNeally scored nine points.

FARGO — Jocelyn Schiller was virtually unstoppable, scoring 43 points in Grand Forks Red River’s EDC win over Fargo Davies on Thursday.

Schiller also had six assists and five steals. Rylie McQuillan scored 16 points and had four rebounds and three steals. Cassidy O’Halloran had 11 points.

Davies’ Fallon Passanante scored 18 points and Ashton Safranski had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Maci Wheeldon and Brooke Everson both scored 13 points and combined for 10 rebounds.

Oak Grove 58, Richmond 49

RICHMOND — Mckenna McIllone scored 17 points and Paightyn Downs scored 13 to lead the Grovers to the win on Thursday.

The Grovers’ Sophia Geiger finished with nine points.

Thursday’s result

Park Christian 71, Legacy 42

ANDOVER — Avery Aakre scored 13 points and Kaycee Endreson scored 12 as Park Christian defeated Legacy Christian in the Legacy Holiday Classic Championship game on Wednesday.

The Falcons’ Belle Suckert and Annika Johnson both scored 10 points and Libby Suckert finished with 10 points.

Anna Stromberg scored 14 points to lead Legacy.