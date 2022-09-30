Methodist men’s golf is No. 1
Methodist is once again the top team in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll.
The Monarchs received 16 of a possible 17 first-place votes. Illinois Wesleyan, ranked ninth, got the other first-place vote.
Emory, Huntingdon, Carnegie Mellon, and Christopher Newport round out the top five.
Guilford was the big mover in this poll, going from No. 24 to No. 8.
Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches’ Poll – September 30
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Methodist (16)
|448
|1
|2
|Emory
|422
|2
|3
|Huntingdon
|351
|3
|4
|Carnegie Mellon
|346
|4
|5
|Christopher Newport
|324
|9
|6
|Piedmont
|309
|11
|7
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|301
|5
|8
|Guilford
|297
|24
|9
|Illinois Wesleyan (1)
|291
|7
|10
|Wittenberg
|288
|6
|11
|Oglethorpe
|238
|14
|12
|Sewanee
|222
|8
|13
|Washington & Lee
|198
|12
|14
|Greensboro
|193
|15
|15
|Babson
|150
|13
|16
|Hampden-Sydney
|149
|10
|17
|New York University
|116
|16
|18
|Willamette
|114
|21
|19
|Redlands
|98
|NO
|20
|Berry
|78
|18
|21
|Saint John (MN)
|77
|NO
|22
|Lynchburg
|72
|NO
|23
|Denison
|66
|17
|24
|RPI
|63
|NO
|25
|Averett
|62
|NO
Others receiving votes: Rochester (60); Texas-Dallas (59); Aurora (59); Kenyon (57); LeTourneau (49); Mary Hardin-Baylor (46); Skidmore (29); Wisconsin-Eau Claire (27); Trinity (TX) (26); Dallas (26); Pomona-Pitzer (19); Rhodes (18); Gustavus Adolphus (17); Center (13); York (PA) (13); McDaniel (12); Rhodes (11); Gettysburg (7); Concordia (TX) (6); Trinity (CT) (3); Concordia (WI) (2); Hamilton (2); Bethel (2); Franklin & Marshall (1); Drew (1); Whitman (1).
.