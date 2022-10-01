Methodist men’s golf holds steady atop Bushnell/Golfweek Div. III Coaches Poll

Methodist is once again the top team in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll.

The Monarchs received 16 of a possible 17 first-place votes. Illinois Wesleyan, ranked ninth, got the other first-place vote.

Emory, Huntingdon, Carnegie Mellon, and Christopher Newport round out the top five.

Guilford was the big mover in this poll, going from No. 24 to No. 8.

Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches’ Poll – September 30

Rank

University (First-place votes)

Points

Previous

1

Methodist (16)

448

1

2

Emory

422

2

3

Huntingdon

351

3

4

Carnegie Mellon

346

4

5

Christopher Newport

324

9

6

Piedmont

309

11

7

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

301

5

8

Guilford

297

24

9

Illinois Wesleyan (1)

291

7

10

Wittenberg

288

6

11

Oglethorpe

238

14

12

Sewanee

222

8

13

Washington & Lee

198

12

14

Greensboro

193

15

15

Babson

150

13

16

Hampden-Sydney

149

10

17

New York University

116

16

18

Willamette

114

21

19

Redlands

98

NO

20

Berry

78

18

21

Saint John (MN)

77

NO

22

Lynchburg

72

NO

23

Denison

66

17

24

RPI

63

NO

25

Averett

62

NO

Others receiving votes: Rochester (60); Texas-Dallas (59); Aurora (59); Kenyon (57); LeTourneau (49); Mary Hardin-Baylor (46); Skidmore (29); Wisconsin-Eau Claire (27); Trinity (TX) (26); Dallas (26); Pomona-Pitzer (19); Rhodes (18); Gustavus Adolphus (17); Center (13); York (PA) (13); McDaniel (12); Rhodes (11); Gettysburg (7); Concordia (TX) (6); Trinity (CT) (3); Concordia (WI) (2); Hamilton (2); Bethel (2); Franklin & Marshall (1); Drew (1); Whitman (1).

