Methodist men’s golf holds steady atop Bushnell/Golfweek Div. III Coaches Poll
Methodist is once again the top team in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll.
The Monarchs received 16 of a possible 17 first-place votes. Illinois Wesleyan, ranked ninth, got the other first-place vote.
Emory, Huntingdon, Carnegie Mellon, and Christopher Newport round out the top five.
Guilford was the big mover in this poll, going from No. 24 to No. 8.
Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches’ Poll – September 30
|
Rank
|
University (First-place votes)
|
Points
|
Previous
|
1
|
Methodist (16)
|
448
|
1
|
2
|
Emory
|
422
|
2
|
3
|
Huntingdon
|
351
|
3
|
4
|
Carnegie Mellon
|
346
|
4
|
5
|
Christopher Newport
|
324
|
9
|
6
|
Piedmont
|
309
|
11
|
7
|
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|
301
|
5
|
8
|
Guilford
|
297
|
24
|
9
|
Illinois Wesleyan (1)
|
291
|
7
|
10
|
Wittenberg
|
288
|
6
|
11
|
Oglethorpe
|
238
|
14
|
12
|
Sewanee
|
222
|
8
|
13
|
Washington & Lee
|
198
|
12
|
14
|
Greensboro
|
193
|
15
|
15
|
Babson
|
150
|
13
|
16
|
Hampden-Sydney
|
149
|
10
|
17
|
New York University
|
116
|
16
|
18
|
Willamette
|
114
|
21
|
19
|
Redlands
|
98
|
NO
|
20
|
Berry
|
78
|
18
|
21
|
Saint John (MN)
|
77
|
NO
|
22
|
Lynchburg
|
72
|
NO
|
23
|
Denison
|
66
|
17
|
24
|
RPI
|
63
|
NO
|
25
|
Averett
|
62
|
NO
Others receiving votes: Rochester (60); Texas-Dallas (59); Aurora (59); Kenyon (57); LeTourneau (49); Mary Hardin-Baylor (46); Skidmore (29); Wisconsin-Eau Claire (27); Trinity (TX) (26); Dallas (26); Pomona-Pitzer (19); Rhodes (18); Gustavus Adolphus (17); Center (13); York (PA) (13); McDaniel (12); Rhodes (11); Gettysburg (7); Concordia (TX) (6); Trinity (CT) (3); Concordia (WI) (2); Hamilton (2); Bethel (2); Franklin & Marshall (1); Drew (1); Whitman (1).
List
Golfweek’s Best 2022: Top 40 Campus Courses
Story Originally appeared on GolfWeek