Methacton boys basketball improves to 3-1 in win over West Chester Rustin – PA Prep Live

BOYS BASKETBALL

68 Methacton,

47 of West Chester Rust

Highlights: Methacton improved to 3-1 after jumping out to a 16-point lead and never trailing in a win over West Chester Rustin. Matt Christian made seven shots from 3-point range and put up 21 points and Alex Hermann added 15.

Methacton: Daddazio 1 1-2 4; Lagana 0 0-0 0; Conrad 0 1-2 1; Iemello 3 0-0 6; Spang 2 1-2 6; Chilson 4 0-1 8; Hermann 6 1-2 15; Christian 7 0-0 21; Hull 2 ​​0-2 5; Savage 0 2-2 2. Totals: 25 6-13 68

West Chester Rustin: Hassan 1 2-2 4; Crispino 2 0-0 4; Jaross 1 0-0 3; Giunta 2 0-0 5; Nochumson 1 0-0 2; Murray 2 0-0 4; Hatton 1 0-1 2; Maltey 2 0-0 5; Davis 3 0-0 6; Sproull 2 ​​0-0 4; Schiesinger 3 0-1 8. Totals: 20 2-4 47

Methacton 25 10 19 14-68

West Chester Rustin 10 9 15 13-47

3-point goals: Christian 7, Hermann 2, Daddazio, Spang, Hull, Schiesinger 2, Jaross, Giunta, Maltey

Owen J. Roberts 70,

Academy Park 57

Highlights: The Wildcats picked up their first win of the season over Academy Park behind 27 points from Luke Fryer. Jackson Hansford scored 11 points for OJR with 14 rebounds. Jack Cashman and Tyler Rossi scored eight points apiece.

Academy Park: Anderson 6 4-11 18; Smith 1 2-2 4; Miller 2 0-0 6; Jones 4 4-10 14; McKenith 0 0-2 0; Billops 1 0-0 2; Washington 0 0-0 0; Blue 2 0-0 4; Lewis 3 2-5 10. Totals: 19 12-30 58

Owen J. Roberts: Facciolli 3 0-0 7; Fryer 8 9-13 27; Ross 1 5-7 8; Cline 1 1-3 3; J.Cashman 4 0-0 8; D.Cashman 0 0-0 0; Clark 2 0-4 4; Iyoob 0 0-0 0; Hansford 5 1-3 11; Perry 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 16-30 70

Academy Park 10 18 13 17-58

Owen J. Roberts 14 14 19 23-70

3-point goals: Facciolli, Fryer 2, Rossi, Anderson 2, Miller 2, Jones 2, Lewis 2

Oley Valley 73,

Upper Perkiomen 52

Highlights: Four different players scored double-digit figures to lift Oley Valley over Upper Perkiomen. Chase Rubendall had a game-high 17 points, followed by Ben Debalko (15). Keith Neal and Ethan Gallardo scored 10 points apiece. Armani Avant-Brown led the Indians with 16 points and Dan Carpenter added 12.

Oley Valley: Neal 4 2-3 10; J. Turchi 2 2-2 8; Kelly 2 0-0 5; Gallardo 3 2-4 10; Rubendall 6 3-6 17; Haines 1 0-0 2; Smith 1 0-0 2; Debalko 5 2-2 15; D. Turchi 2 0-1 4. Totals: 26 11-18 73

Upper Perkiomen: Galassi 0 0-0 0; Williams 1 6-6 8; Avant-Brown 5 6-15 16; Keyser 0 0-0 0; Badea 2 0-0 6; Schneidt 1 0-0 2; Rieg 2 2-2 6; Bosler 0 0-0 0; Northern 0 1-2 1; Carpenter 5 0-0 12; Rice 0 1-4 1. Totals: 16 16-28 52

Oley Valley 18 23 18 14-73

Upper Perkiomen 13 14 6 19-52

3-point goals: Badea 2, Carpenter 2, Turchi 2, Kelly, Gallardo 2, Rubendall 2; Debalko 3

Holy Ghost Prep 66,

53 Upper Merion

Highlights: Adrian Varella put up a game-high 23 points in a win for Holy Ghost Prep over Upper Merion. Seamus McDermott (13 points), Brendan Boutillier (11) and Colin Lucas (10) all saw double-digit figures.

Holy Ghost Prep: N. McDermott 1 0-0 3; Tomasetti 0 0-0 0; Boutillier 5 1-1 11; S. McDermott 3 4-4 13; Varella 10 2-4 23; McNelly 0 2-2 2; Hendrix 2 0-0 4; Lucas 5 0-0 10; Todd 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 9-11 66

Upper Merion: Whynne 0 0-0 0; Smiley 3 3-6 10; Cherry 0 0-0 0; Seals 3 0-0 8; Gemmill 1 0-0 3; Nguyen 1 0-0 3; McFadden 0 0-0 0; Hirshorn 5 2-6 14; Cole 0 0-0 0; Swayze 0 2-2 2; Zimmerman 1 1-6 3; Davis 5 0-1 10; Riley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 8-21 53

Holy Ghost Prep 19 14 17 16-66

Upper Merion 10 16 15 12-53

3-point goals: N. McDermott, S. McDermott 3, Varella, Smiley, Seals 2, Gemmill, Nguyen, Hirshorn 2

Daniel Boone 68,

Tulpehocken 57

Highlights: Despite a game-high 24-point performance from Nolan Sweitzer, Daniel Boone pulled out a win over Tulpehocken at home. Mason Sacarello led the Blazers with 20 points and Brendan Gaines put up 19. Matthew DiGiacomo added 14.

Tulpehocken: Evans 3 4-5 10; B. Sweitzer 0 1-2 1; Addis 4 0-0 10; N. Sweitzer 10 2-5 24; Schwalm 1 0-0 2; Werner 4 2-5 10. Totals: 22 9-17 57

Daniel Boone: Delissant 4 1-2 9; Pinchok 2 0-0 4; Gaines 7 1-2 19; Kedis 0 0-0 0; Cid 0 0-0 0; Sacarello 8 4-9 20; Sherman 0 0-0 0; DiGiacomo 7 0-0 14; Allinson 0 0-0 0; Hallman 0 0-0 0; Rodriguez-Guzman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 6-13 68

Tulpehocken 8 15 10 21-57

Daniel Boone 12 20 23 13-68

3-point goals: Gaines 4, Addis 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

60 Unionville,

55 of Methacton

Highlights: Milana Amoss and Elle Johnson each scored 15 points and Riley Angstadt added 13 for the Longhorns (3-1) Thursday night in an overtime non-league win against host Methacton. Reana Torres led the Warriors (2-1) with 14 points and Mairi Smith chipped in 13 points and 13 rebounds. Cassidy Kropp scored seven to move into 12th place on Methacton’s all-time scoring list with 728 points.

Unionville: Angstadt 4 3-4 13, Baughan 1 0-0 3, Amoss 5 3-5 15, Lang 2 0-0 4, Menniger 0 0-0 0, Johnson 5 3-8 15 , Megill 4 2-2 10 , Totals 21 11-19 6

Methacton: Fisher 1 3-4 5, Kropp 2 2-2 7, Coupe 1 1-1 3, Arnold 3 0-0 7, Toaso 0 0-0 0, Torres 5 0-0 14, Cingiser 2 0-0 6 , Kaufman 0 0-0 0, Freese 0 0-0 0, Smith 6 1-2 13, Totals 20 7-9 55

Unionville 17 12 18 5 8 – 60

Methacton 8 16 13 15 3 – 55

3-point goals: Kropp, Arnold, Torres 4, Cingiser 2, Angstadt 2, Baughan, Amoss 2, Johnson 2

59 Oley Valley,

Upper Perkiomen 25

Highlights: Oley Valley remained undefeated with a non-league win Thursday night against visiting Upper Perkiomen, Morgan Snyder led the Lynx (3-0) with 20 points and Dana Messner scored 14. Erin States scored 13 to lead Upper Perkiomen.

Upper Perkiomen: Kearney 0 0-0 0, Heiser 0 0-0 0, Padilla 0 0-0 0, Davidheiser 2 0-0 5, States 5 1-1 13, Fabian 0 0-4 0, Lagenbeck 0 0-0 0, B. Cahill 0 0-0 0, Marshall 1 0-1 3, Pfander 1 2-2 4, Williams 0 0-0 0, Gaffey 0 0-0 0, Berensky 0 0-0 0, Totals 9 3- 8 25

Oley Valley: Hare 0 0-0 0, Higgins-Haas 3 2-4 9, Messner 5 4-6 14, Wagner 1 0-0 3, Magee 3 0-0 6, Pekuri 1 0-0 2, Snyder 6 8 -11 20, Buehler 2 0-0 5, Walters 0 0-0 0, Myers 0 0-0 0, Grim 0 0-0 0, Totals 21 14-21 59

Upper Perkiomen 9 2 8 6 – 25

Oley Valley 21 21 13 4 – 59

3-point goals: Davidheiser, States 2, Marshall, Higgins-Haas, Wagner, Buehler

Phoenixville 54,

Chester 38

Highlights: Naeveh Latimore-Beasley scored 15 points and Caroline Flick and Maliyah Warren each added 10 for the Phantoms Thursday night in a non-league win over the visiting Clippers. Shyne Hall led Chester with 14 points.

Chester: Grandberry 0 0-0 0, Smith 1 0-1 2, Dorsey 3 3-7 10, Hall, 4 4-5 14, Womack 1 0-1 2, Ramsey 0 0-0 0, Muhammad 4 2-4 10, York 0 0-0 0, Totals 13 9-18 38

Phoenixville: Baratta 1 2-3 5, Flick 4 2-2 10, Gnias 1 0-0 2, Latimore-Beasley 7 0-0 15, Mauerman 1 0-0 2, Ray 0 0-0 0, Sullivan 2 0- 0 4, Ford-Bey 3 0-0 6, Warren 3 3-6 10, Totals 22 7-11 54

Chester 8 13 8 9 – 38

Phoenixville 12 10 19 13 – 54

3-point goals: Dorsey, Hall 2, Baratta, Latimore-Beasley, Warren

Daniel Boone 43,

Tulpehocken 41 (OT)

Highlights: Liv Welker scored 20 points to lead the Blazers (2-1) to a non-league overtime win Thursday night. Mahala Ruffner led the Trojans (0-4) with 12 points and 17 rebounds.

Daniel Boone: Tritz 0 0-0 0, Okuniewski 0 0-0 0, Germany 1 0-3 3, Hall 1 0-0 2, Glass 0 0-0 0, Parrott 0 2-2 2, Welker 8 3-3 20, Hofer 3 3-5 9, Fetrow 2 3-4 7, Total 15 11-17 43

Tulpehocken: Matias 3 0-0 9, B Pugh 0 0-0 0, Ryan 0 0-1 0, Baransky 1 1-3 3, L Pugh 0 1-2 1, Ruffner 4 4-6 12, Evans 0 0- 0 0, Claman 2 5-10 10, Snyder 3 0-0 6, Totals 13 11-22 41

Daniel Boone 6 1 15 14 7 – 43

Tulpehocken 7 5 8 16 5 – 41

3-point goals: Germany, Welker, Matias 3, Claman

BOYS SWIMMING

Lower Moreland 87,

Upper Perkiomen 82

200 medley relay: Lower Moreland (Ashton Feldman, Joshua Ferker, Jude Blumhard, Nicholas Slepstov), ​​1:45.66; 200 free: Nolan McCloskey, UP, 1:58.48; 200 IM: Joshua Ferker, LM, 2:08.25; 50 free: Jude Blumhardt, LM, 22.93;.100 fly: Hunter Francisco, UP, 1:03.71; 100 free: Ashton Feldman, LM, 54.23; 500 free: Eric Harter, UP, 5:00.33; 200 free relay: Upper Perkiomen (Evan Harter, Parker Elliot, Brayden Favre, Andrew Kelly), 1:42.60; 100 back: Nolan McCloskey, UP, 1:01.53; 100 breast: Aidan Meehan, LM, 1:06.13; 400 free relay: Lower Moreland (Joshua Ferker, Ashton Feldman, Nicholas Slepstov, Jude Blumhardt), 3:31.65.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lower Moreland 87,

Upper Perkiomen 51

200 medley relay: Lower Moreland (Isabella Gioia, Sue Bin Park, Macayla McIntyre, Talia Wiggins), 1:59.09; 200 free: Isabella Gioia, LM, 2:25.16; 200 IM: Samantha Horsnall, LM, 2:38.12; 50 free: Sue Bin Park, LM, 25.88; 100 fly: Macayla McIntyre, LM, 1:08.92; 100 free: Talia Wiggins, LM, 58.68; 500 free: Macayla McIntyre, LM, 6:01.82; 200 free relay: Upper Perkiomen (Isabella Lara, Abigail Moreland, Katherine Kovalenko, Beatriz Santos), 1:55.96; . 100 back: Katherine Kovalenko, UP, 1:09.93; 100 breast: Beatriz Santos, UP, 1:15.72; 400 free relay: Lower Moreland (Talia Wiggins, Samantha Horsnall, Macayla McIntyre, Sue Bin Park), 4:10.64.