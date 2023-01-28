Methacton boys basketball edges Owen J. Roberts – PA Prep Live

BOYS BASKETBALL

Methacton 58, Owen J. Roberts 46

BOX SCORE

Highlights: Alex Hermann scored 15 and Evan Spang 11 to lead the Warriors (6-2 Liberty, 8-3 PAC, 14-6 overall) to a win on the road Friday night. Luke Fryer scored 16 and Tyler Rossi added 12 points for the Wildcats (1-7, 2-9, 6-14).

Pottstown 66, La Academia Charter 56

Highlights: Sadeeq Jackson scored 21 and Ty Elliot-Moore 17 to lead the Trojans (12-7) to a non-league win at Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim. Alex Ermakov led La Academia (8-8) with 24 points.

Pottstown: Young 3 0-0 6, Beasley 1 0-0 3, Lyons 0 1-2 1, Elliot-Moore 6 0-0 17, A Jackson 3 2-2 8, Phillips 3 2-4 8, S Jackson 7 4-5 21, Bostic 1 0-0 2, Totals 24 9-13 66

La Academia Charter: Marinez 0 0-0 0, Johnson 2 2-2 7, McQueeny 0 2-2 2, Wayman 3 3-3 10, Ermakov 8 6-6 24, Orr 3 0-0 6, Perez 3 1- 2 7, Totals 19 14-15 56

Pottstown 15 10 16 25 – 66

La Academia Charter 9 19 12 16 – 56

3-point goals: Beasley, Elliot-Moore 5, S Jackson 3, Johnson, Wayman, Ermakov 2

Conrad Weiser 76, Daniel Boone 51

Highlights: Donovan Gingrich and Brady McKee each scored 19 to lead the Scouts to a Berks Division II road win. Mason Sacarello led the Blazers (0-9 Berks, 3-16 overall) with 23 points and Brendan Gaines added 12. Weiser (2-9, 5-13) trailed 15-11 after a quarter, but took a 32-26 advantage at the half and pulled away from there..

Conrad Weiser: A Snyder 0 0-0 0, Dianna 2 1-2 5, Gingrich 6 6-9 19, McKee 7 0-0 19, Malone 1 3-3 5, Civiello 0 2-2 2, B Snyder 1 0 -2 2, Arnold 1 0-0 2, Rapp 3 1-4 7, Miller 2 0-0 4, Plummer 4 0-0 11, Totals 27 13-22 76

Daniel Boone: Delissaint 2 1-3 5, Pinchok 0 1-2 1, Gaines 4 3-4 12, Sacarello 9 5-11 23, Sherman 0 0-2 0, M DiGiacomo 2 0-0 4, Rodriguez-Guzman 3 0-1 6, Totals 20 10-23 51

Conrad Weiser 11 21 22 22 – 76

Daniel Boone 15 11 12 13 – 51

3-point goals: Gingrich, McKee 5, Plummer 3, Gaines

Conestoga Christian 61, Alliance Christian 58

Highlights: Paul Hurst scored 16 Friday night to lead Conestoga Christian to the win. Luke Wittenmyer led visiting Alliance with 20 points.

Alliance Christian: Thornton 2 0-0 5, Boyles 2 0-0 5, Wise 3 0-0 6, Wachana 1 0-0 2, Wittenmyer 8 1-1 20, Rivera 3 0-0 6, Bromwell 1 0-0 3, Mercedes 3 5-8 11, Totals 23 6-9 58

Conestoga Christian: Weaver 1 0-0 3, Colon 1 0-0 3, Parris 2 0-0 6, Boutaugh 2 2-3 6, Hill 0 0-0 0, Hurst 5 6-7 16, Fanucci 3 2-5 10, Casey 1 4-6 6, Hertzler 4 2-4 10, Totals 19 16-25 61

Alliance Christian 14 20 14 10 – 58

Conestoga Christian 15 16 11 19 – 61

3-point goals: Thornton, Boyles, Wittenmyer 3, Bromwell, Weaver, Colon, Parris 2, Fanucci 2, Hertzler 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Conestoga Christian 47, Alliance Christian 21

WRESTLING

Berks County Duals Tournament

Highlights: Jackson Drumheller, Dean Houser and Ayden Elzalata won three straight bouts by Pins for Daniel Boone late in its Berks quarterfinal match to wrap up the win over Governor Mifflin. But the Blazers (9-7) could not hold onto a 12-point lead Midway through a semifinal loss to Wilson Friday at Wyomissing High School. Berks Catholic defeated Wilson 41-15 for the championship.

Daniel Boone 40, Governor Mifflin 27

139 – Andrew Huesgen (GM) dec. Nolan Stephen Brown, 13-9 (0-3)

145 – Brett Marchiano (DB) dec. Reese Hohl, 10-2 (4-3)

152 – Ryan Poore (DB) dec. Ethan Sirak, 7-2 (7-3)

160 – Samuel Moyer (GM) pinned Jared Hewitt, 1:28 (7-9)

172 – Khyre Inman (DB) dec. Jackson Schools, 7-1 (10-9)

189 – Tucker Hogan (DB) pinned Brandon Jones, 1:00 (16-9)

215 – Jamie Harris DB pinned Ethan Hoffman, 5:46 (22-9)

285 – Hunter Unger (GM) pinned Jordan Meyer, 3:37 (24-15)

107 – Atreyu Heller (GM) won by forfeit (24-21)

114 – Jackson Drumheller (DB) pinned Jayleah Pletz, 0:47 (30-21)

121 – Dean Houser, DB pinned Izaiah Rivera, 0:27 (34-21)

127 – Ayden Elzalata (DB) pinned Shawn Quinn, 1:19 (40-21)

133 – Isaiah Serrano (GM) won by forfeit (40-27)

Wilson 32, Daniel Boone 27

145 – Brett Marchiano (DB) dec. Matteo Garcia, 8-4 (0-3)

152 – Ryan Poore (DB) dec. Dominic Delgado, 6-5 (0-6)

160 – Jared Hewitt (DB) pinned Logan Faller, 1:12 (0-12)

172 – Blaise Eidle (W) pinned Jake Pogash, 0:55 (6-12)

189—Khyre Inman (DB), DB Dec. Drew Koller, 4-0 (6-15)

215 – Tucker Hogan, DB dec. Ryan McMillan, 10-4 (6-18)

285 – Logan Kurzweg (W) pinned Jordan Meyer, 3:06 (12-18)

107 – Reese Eidle (W) won by forfeit (18-18)

113 – McKaden Speece (W) won by forfeit (24-18)

121 – James Garcia(W) won by tech.fall over Jackson Drumheller, 16-1, 6:00 (29-18)

127 – Dean Houser (DB) won by tech. Fall over Miguel Herrera, 16-1, 3:47 (29-23)

133 – Caden Herb (W) dec. Aidan Laws, 12-5 (32-23)

139 – Nolan Stephen Brown (DB) dec. Kamron Koch, 13-3 (32-27)