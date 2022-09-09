Metamora basketball all-stater Ethan Kizer commits to South Alabama

Ethan Kizer has made his college decision.

The Metamora senior gave his verbal commitment to play Division-I basketball at South Alabama via social media on Friday. In the post, the 6-foot-6 all-state guard was dressed in a red South Alabama jersey and captioned it “Burn the boats,” a phase coined by Head Coach Richie Riley.

