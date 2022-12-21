‘Metal of Honor: Gold From Simone Martini to Contemporary Art’ Review: Glittering Across the Centuries

Simone Martini (c. 1284-1344) was among a small set of 14th-century Tuscan artists working at the cusp of the Renaissance, anticipating many of its achievements. At first glance, the art of Simone and his contemporaries can seem static, with their calm and stately Madonnas and their over-serious children. Once you start looking closely, there are an endless number of refined and beautiful details to see. But how to persuade modern-day museum-goers to slow down and take notice?

Metal of Honor: Gold From Simone Martini to Contemporary Art Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Through Jan. 16, 2023

Curator Nathaniel Silver’s creative response to that conundrum, in “Metal of Honor,” a small exhibition currently on view at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, was to focus not on the conventional, religious subject matter favored if not required by artists of Simone’s generation, but on the materials, specifically the broad swaths of gold Featured in the paintings. The show fills two rooms, with six works by Simone and eight paintings by three contemporary artists—Titus Kaphar, Stacy Lynn Waddell and Kehinde Wiley—who prominently employ gold. Although Mr. Kaphar, Ms. Waddell and Mr. Wiley employ distinct pictorial strategies, each artist harnesses both the historic associations of gold and its Aesthetic qualities to encourage viewers to shift their perception of their subjects, whether incarcerated or formerly incarcerated men, in the case of Mr. Kaphar; young African-American men, in the case of Mr. Wiley; or well-known authors such as Octavia Butler, in the case of Ms. Waddell.

While these contemporary works provide a provocative frame for Simone’s work, the focus remains on him. The Gardner collection houses “The Virgin and Child With Saints” (c. 1320), Simone’s only intact multipanel altarpiece, known as a polyptych, in the US, as well as another well-preserved painting by him.

Installation view of ‘Metal of Honor: Gold from Simone Martini to Contemporary Art’

Photo:



Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum





Looking closely at a polyptych can feel like it requires special training. What is the relationship between the parts? You may ponder this question, or you can rejoice in the visual splendor of the details: the pink and green of the Christ Child’s tunic, perhaps depicting shot silk or using green as the shadow of pink; the beautiful and elaborate gold stamps that Simone designed himself and pressed into the gold leaf; the way the Virgin’s fingers are clasped around the Child’s toes. And that’s before you consider the iconography.

Much of the religious context for the altarpiece was lost when it was removed from the Servite church in Orvieto for which it was made. The five panels of the Gardner’s polyptych compress several religious ideas and narratives into one, all of which were particular to the Servite order. The Virgin at the center is depicted in mourning, wearing black rather than the typical blue, and offering three white flowers to the Christ Child on her lap. The flowers are a rarely seen symbol of the different stages of Christ’s Passion, with the red peeking out from the third flower alluding to Christ’s blood. Christ himself is positioned in the Gable above the Virgin, in judgment, and is flanked by Angels bearing the instruments of Christ’s torment. In an intimate gesture that may be either playful or consoling, the Christ Child touches the Virgin’s chin.

Kehinde Wiley’s ‘The Archangel Gabriel’ (2014)

Photo:



Kehinde Wiley/Sean Kelly, New York





The exhibition also offers a chance to see two of Simone’s small, individual, devotional panels of the Virgin and Child in the same room. The Gardner’s own “Virgin and Child Over Saints Helen, Paul, Dominic, Stephen (?), and a Dominican Nun” (c. 1325) shows the Child Clutching the Virgin’s thumb, and her other four fingers oddly configured, with the Child’s toes tucked between two fingers of the Virgin’s other hand. Four miniature Saints are positioned below, forming an intricate, Architectural border to the composition. In “The Virgin and Child” (c. 1323-30) on loan from the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Mo., the infant Christ gazes at his mother and tugs at her veil with one hand, scrunching a scroll in the other. John the Baptist peers down from above, his hand reaching over the border of the roundel framing him to point at the Christ Child.

The exhibition stages a carefully choreographed, well-considered dance between the old and the new. Ms. Waddell’s work plays with gold surfaces, across which figures appear and disappear depending on the angle of view, drawing our attention in turn to the intricate punching of the gold leaf on Simone’s panels. Mr. Kaphar’s partial obscuring of the faces of his subjects draws attention to their eyes, and in turn focuses our attention on the gazes of Simone’s subjects. Thematically, his “State Number 2 ( Dwayne Betts )” (2019), depicting the formerly incarcerated poet and political activist, suggests themes of suffering and Redemption also underscored by Simone’s work. Mr. Wiley’s attention to the Nobility of pose, to dress, and to surface pattern in depicting his subjects heightens the viewer’s perception of those components of Simone’s paintings.

The show’s juxtapositions offer a chance to awaken interest in the wonderfully rich but subtle art of the distant past, which when placed in relation to work by living artists starts to feel not so distant after all.

—Ms. Brothers is an associate professor at Northeastern University and the author of “Giuliano da Sangallo and the Ruins of Rome” (Princeton).