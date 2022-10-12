Messi’s surprising reaction to Mbappé’s goal, who asked for his departure from PSG

October 12, 2022, 09:00 hs

PSG received Benfica, within the framework of the fourth round of the Champions League. Lionel Messi was not summoned to this meeting, due to a problem in his calf.

However, they went to PSG’s stadium to observe the cupbearer meeting. The Captain of the Argentine national team had a surprising reaction to Kylian Mbappé’s goal.

In the midst of a new controversy about ‘Donatello’, who, according to L’Equipe, asked for his departure from PSG after the World Cup in Qatar, the French club received Benfica. Precisely, the young world champion opened the scoring and received the affection of his teammates after the goal from the penalty spot.

Immediately, the cameras settled on Lionel Messi, who missed the commitment as a precaution due to his discomfort in the calf. The top Winner of the Ballon d’Or (7) was cautious after the entry of his partner, who has been criticized for his foolish statements and for wanting to impose conditions in the Parisian dressing room.

When will Lionel Messi reappear at PSG?

The Captain of the Argentine national team missed two consecutive games. Although PSG Coach Christophe Galtier mentioned that it is “almost likely” that he will appear again against Olympique de Marseille next weekend, L’Équipe said that Leo would be fully recovered for the match against Ajaccio, to be played on October 21.