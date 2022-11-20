Messi puts on a show with a world-class goal and assist for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi is back on top of the footballing pyramid and at 35 is still the best player in the world.

The Argentine is in incredible form heading into the World Cup and has put on another show at the Parc des Princes today against Troyes.

The French Giants found themselves 2-1 down but a long-ranged Wonder Strike from Messi drew them level.

LIONEL MESSI GOAL OF THE SEASON!pic.twitter.com/sDKXhqeWZE — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 29, 2022

MESSI GOAL OF THE SEASON pic.twitter.com/ypRnmRAVvu — J. (@Messilizer) October 29, 2022

Messi did not stop there and provided another world-class moment with his through ball to Neymar, who made it 3-2 to PSG.

The goal contributions today bring Messi’s total for the season to 12 goals and 13 assists across 17 matches.

Messi’s assist for Neymar goal ?? pic.twitter.com/3Q5kd3epR4 — Messi Media (@LeoMessiMedia) October 29, 2022

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports