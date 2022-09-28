Messi and Neymar Rank in the Top Three in This Impressive Goal Contributions Leaderboard

Lionel Messi and Neymar each have already left behind quite a legacy with their respective international teams. From Messi’s heroics for the Argentina national team in the 2021 Copa America to Neymar currently being a mere four international goals away from becoming the Brazil national team’s all-time leading goal-scorer, they each have had their way in international play.

Overall, Messi sits at 136 total goal contributions in his career with Argentina thanks to the 88 goals and 48 assists that he has recorded in international matches. On the other hand, Neymar has tallied 128 total goal contributions in his career with Brazil.

Among active players, Messi and Neymar sit at second and third respectively on the most goal contributions in international play among active players Leaderboard. Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo holds the top spot on this list with 149 total goal contributions.

Most International Goal Contributions (Active Players) 149 C.Ronaldo (0.89 G/A per 90) 🇵🇹

136 Lionel Messi (0.90 G/A per 90) 🇦🇷

128 Neymar Jr (1.16 G/A per 90) 🇧🇷

104 Lewandowski (0.90 G/A per90)🇵🇱

102 Suarez (0.84 G/A per 90) 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/HeJeyaO4N6 — AllThingsSeleção ™ (@SelecaoTalk) September 24, 2022

Messi and Neymar will soon have an opportunity to add to their respective goal contributions tally in international play. Argentina will meet Jamaica for an international friendly match on Tuesday, while Neymar is set to lead Brazil in its upcoming fixture against Tunisia from the Parc des Princes.