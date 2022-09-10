Messi and his message to Mbappe for ruining a goal-scoring move in the PSG game

Lionel Messi is Mbappe action

September 10, 2022, 1:01 p.m

Paris Saint-Germain returned to winning ways in Ligue 1, this time at home against Brest. The match turned out to be more complicated than it seemed, but there were again some tensions between the PSG stars.

When the match was very even, Lionel Messi had a clear chance to open the scoring. However, Mbappé’s lack of concentration made itself present and the player did not move away from the goal and blocked the shot that was going straight to Lionel Messi’s goal.

The Argentine’s discomfort was evident and the match was not completely defined when it happened. Faced with this action, Lionel Messi and Neymar decided to push Mbappe aside and ended up sending him a message.

What was Messi’s message to Mbappe?

After the action that interrupted the Frenchman, Mbappe’s lack of concentration was evident, so Messi decided to play with Neymar and assist him on one occasion for the Brazilian to score his goal. Messi’s experience speaks for itself and he will not put up with distractions on the pitch.