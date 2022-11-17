Mesa football hoping for another Magical run in the Playoffs like 2009

Mesa High School’s 102 years of football have been filled with highs and lows, Championship seasons, heartbreaking losses, and one Magical ride the current players have been given a history lesson on this week.

The Jackrabbits are in the 6A Playoffs for the first time since 2009, as a huge underdog as a No. 14 seed getting ready to play No. 3 Tempe Corona del Sol is Friday night in the first round.

Going in, they’ve been told about that wild, Magical ride Mesa went on to the state final in 2009.

Kelley Moore was the head coach then and his strong safety was Ammon Fisher, who is now an assistant coach on this year’s 7-3 team. In Fisher’s senior season, Mesa came into the Playoffs at 6-4, with one of the wins given to it because Laveen Cesar Chavez had to forfeit its wins. Nobody figured Mesa would get past the first round after losing to Hamilton 43-22 in the final week of the regular season.

