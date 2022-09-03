Merson makes 3 goals Chelsea vs West Ham Prediction

Paul Merson has made his Prediction for the Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League Clash at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Chelsea play host to the Hammers for what is a hugely important game for both London clubs, after inauspicious starts to their respective Premier League campaigns.

West Ham have taken just four points from our opening five outings, although they have all come in our last two games.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have won two, lost two and drawn one of their opening five Premier League games.

David Moyes and Thomas Tuchel will be desperate for a result this afternoon, as will the West Ham and Chelsea fans.

Paul Merson makes Chelsea vs West Ham Prediction

A win for the Hammers today could see us jump back inside the top 10.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will keep on the coattails of the top four with three points.

And Merson told Sportskeeda that he expects the Blues to win this afternoon:

“The way Chelsea have started their Premier League season, they’ve brought Arsenal and Tottenham straight into the top four equation. Chelsea can’t afford to lose these games. Mason Mount has got to start scoring goals – he needs to add that to his game. He’s a big part of the Chelsea side, and he gets a lot of touches. They didn’t score a lot last season, but Chelsea were winning, and everybody was praising him. They’re not winning right now, and you go, “Wait a minute! Mount’s Struggling! I’d like to think Tuchel will pick Fofana, Silva, and Koulibaly this weekend. Silva’s their best defender at the moment. When they don’t play three at the back they struggle. This is a massive game for both teams. West Ham did well against Tottenham, and they fought back in the second half. Chelsea have got to win this game, and I wouldn’t be surprised if this match is decided by the Odd goal as well.”

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United

We’re just hoping that the West Ham players turn up at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Moyes’s men looked so much better against Tottenham in midweek, and another strong performance will be needed against Chelsea today.

We actually think that the boys have a chance of causing Chelsea big problems today.

Hopefully the Paul Merson predictions for the Chelsea vs West Ham Clash ends up being well wide of the mark.

