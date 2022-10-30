Merry Market Arts & Craft Show comes early to Hastings City Auditorium

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) – We’re not past Halloween yet, but that hasn’t stopped locals from shopping for the holidays. Merry Market Arts and Craft show was held at Hastings City Auditorium. Local small business owners came to sell goods. One vendor says the event has become a staple in the Hastings community.

“The city Auditorium of course, is generally where it’s always held; if it’s available,” said vendor Shawna Crawford. “I just think this is kind of a Landmark of the community. People pay attention to what’s happening here. There’s the sign out on the front that tells you what’s going on. And so I just think people sometimes look for this event specifically”

Residents have been crossing some items off their list. Crawford said that most of her customers told her they were Christmas shopping.

This year’s event didn’t have the number of attendees or vendors it had in recent memory. Crawford has been a vendor at the Merry Market Arts and Craft Show for 10 years and remembers when it was the talk of the town.

“When I first started, there were people with tables out on the sides, like clear up to the stage,” said Crawford. “This year it’s a little bit less. But yeah, it just kind of changes. It depends on the year, and like you say because it’s early maybe not as many people showed up.”

The event is typically held in November after Thanksgiving. Crawford said that may have contributed to the small crowd and number of vendors.

