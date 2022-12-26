Merrimack County Superior Court decorated with local art to ease anxieties

The Mother of Rivers runs through the lobby of the Merrimack County Superior Court, Illuminating the entryway with hues of gold, green and blue.

Named after the many rivers that roar through New Hampshire’s landscape, the Bronze casted sculpture aims to bring Serenity to those who are drawn to it.

“They’re set up like three windows with an abstract water texture with native leaves floating on the water and at the top in semi-circles are the sun and cloud views,” said Dover artist Emily Boucher.

Public art has become commonplace in state buildings across New Hampshire, including state offices, libraries and courthouses, like the Merrimack County Superior Court where several artists were commissioned to create serene, nature-inspired murals, prints and sculptures to decorate the walls.

Boucher’s sculpture, which is the centerpiece of the downstairs lobby, was commissioned by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, which was enacted by the state Legislature in 1979. One-half of one percent of the total cost to construct state buildings is used is local artwork, said Cassandra Mason, Chiefs grant Officer for the council.

“When the state builds a new building or does a large renovation, they set aside a small percentage to fund new artwork specifically for that building,” Mason said. “For a larger building, it could be up to $60,000 and for a smaller building, it could be $13,000 but our hope is that we compensate artists at a fair rate, which is one of our goals.”

The council puts together a committee, including an architect and artist and employees of the state building, to curate a theme and a request for proposals that are then introduced to the art community. As artists submit proposals, several are selected and commissioned to design and present pieces for the space.

In her position, Mason bridges the gap between artists and committee members and advocates for both parties to curate the best possible proposals for the space, 79% of which are made up of New Hampshire artists.

When drafting a proposal for the Merrimack County Superior Court, committee members requested that the artwork reflect nature and Parks throughout the state to bring a feeling of Serenity and warmth to the space.

“A lot of the time in a courthouse, the theme is calmness because when people are going to court, there is often anxiety,” Mason said. “We want to create a sense of calm and present something interesting to look at that gives people an opportunity to reflect.”

During the review process, the committee selected two horizontal murals done by Maine artist Gordon Carlisle, which capture flowing rivers, bowing trees and water running through rocks. Originally from New Jersey, Carlisle has been creating commissioned work for the New England area since 1982.

“Most people come to a Courthouse in a state of anxiety; they would rather be in 10 other places but they have to show up and deal with whatever it is they’re dealing with,” Carlisle said. “As an artist, what do you do to ameliorate that and calm that down a little bit? Nature is a great solution to that.”

Throughout the Courthouse are several murals, prints and sculptures reflecting Nature’s viewpoints.

“Art should be for everyone,” she Boucher. “It’s incredibly important for there to be art in places where anyone can gather, see it, engage with it and have a conversation about it.”

The public can access artwork found throughout state buildings in the city, with the newest addition coming soon to the Department of Environmental Services. Artists interested in submitting a proposal can do so at NH Arts – Program Services.