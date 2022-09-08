Merrill Varsity Girls Volleyball Team wins their first Conference match

TINA L. SCOTT

EDITOR

Elexa Emmer and McKenna Meyer jump high for the block. Carla Emmer photo.

The Merrill Varsity Girls Volleyball Team traveled to Wisconsin Rapids on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. “Tonight was our first Conference match. We were on the road at Wisconsin Rapids, and we came out victorious 3-0,” Merrill Varsity Girls Assistant Volleyball Coach Lindsay Krueger said.

“It was a good win for us to start the Conference season.”

“Even though it was a win, the game still showed us things that we need to work on, like communication,” Krueger said. “In the beginning, we started off a little slow with our passing, but by the end, I felt like we were able to run our offense pretty efficiently.”

“Our serving was aggressive and consistent as we served with 92% accuracy. Jalie Severt led us serving with three aces.”

“We were also able to score a lot of points on serve received by being able to run our offense,” Krueger said. “Middle hitter, Chloe McRae, was our leading scorer with 10 kills, and close behind her was our other middle hitter, Elexa Emmer, with 7 kills.”

“Overall, I was happy with the way we played. We’ve seen recently in other matches that we don’t play to our full potential, but we stepped it up tonight and did just that.”

Box Score:

Merrill @ Wisconsin Rapids – 3-0

25-14; 25-12; 25-18