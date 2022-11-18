Merrill Girls Varsity Volleyball Team recognizes players

The Merrill Girls Varsity Volleyball Team and Coaches at their end-of-season banquet.

TINA L. SCOTT

EDITOR

The Merrill Girls Varsity Volleyball team held their Banquet on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and recognized players for outstanding achievements during the 2022 Volleyball season.

Avery Hoff was named Second Team All Conference, and Maddy Ott and Elexa Emmer received All Conference Honorable Mention.

The coaches also made awards to key players.

Avery Hoff was recognized for Most Assists, while Chloe McRae was named Best Blocker and Most Valuable Player. Maddy Ott was named Best Defensive Player and Best Server, while Elexa Emmer was recognized as Best Spiker. Jalie Severt received an award for Most Improved, and Olivia Troyer got the Bring It Award.

“Congratulations to all of our award winners and to the rest of our Merrill Volleyball players on a great season!” the coaches said.

Merrill Varsity Girls Volleyball award winners Jalie Severt, Most Improved Player (on left) and Chloe McRae, Most Valuable Player.

L to R: Merrill Varsity Volleyball players Maddy Ott, All Conference Honorable Mention; Avery Hoff, Second Team All Conference; and Elexa Emmer, All Conference Honorable Mention.