Merlin Robertson cherishing last few football games as a Sun Devil

Merlin Robertson leaned on Darien Butler when he came into the Arizona State football fold in 2018. Both were true freshmen and worked their way into the starting lineup as rookies alongside each other in the linebacking unit. Former Coach Herm Edwards even dubbed them Batman and Robin for the way they worked together.

Butler is now with the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, making the organization’s roster after signing as an undrafted free agent.

Robertson is hoping for an NFL future too and he has been picking Butler’s brain as to what to expect. The Raiders’ bye week was the same as ASU’s, so Butler returned and spent some time with his former teammate in Tempe.

“He’s my cheat sheet now,” Robertson laughed while meeting with the media earlier this week. “I tell him, ‘Tell me everything you know.’ We just chopped it up and he told me what to look forward to, what I can improve on, stuff like that. What the process will be like when it comes time.

