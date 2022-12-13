Meridian Medical Arts Charter high school has our future health professionals

MERIDIAN, ID — The Meridian Medical Arts charter school is a free public charter school that serves students interested in pursuing a health science education. Like the Meridian Technical charter school that we highlighted last week, these graduates will play an important role in our community in the very near future. Principal Dawnetta Earnest was more than happy to get the word out.

“Next year is our 20th year and we run into people Everyday that have no idea that we’re even there.”

At Meridian Medical Arts Charter high school they have future health professionals with the help of this ambulance the teach the kids but they also take it to area middle schools on a Weekly basis and teach the kids there about the future in the Heath care industry. This past week they were at Sawtooth Middle School where eighth graders literally ran out and over to the ambulance. The vehicle is full of valuable medical information including a dummy named Alex, who is no dummy as the students will be the first to tell you.

“Alex gives us the blood pressure he can talk to us, he has a camera in his eyes so he can see what were doing. We can feel his pulse he gives us real time answers which is real helpful when practicing EMT situations.”

Earnest says there is such a desperate need for healthcare workers here in Idaho and around the country.

“Right now we’re working on putting together a new pharmacy technician program through a cooperation with St. Luke’s hospital and Entering our kids at their building so they can fill those positions.”

One of those students who would like to fill some positions is Elijah Zimmerman. Who would love to mix law with medicine in the field of malpractice.

“I’m also interested in emergency medicine that’s why I’m very excited to get my EMT training is pretty cool.”

Senior Anaya Vinnamala is another student who thinks EMT training is pretty.

“EMT is my favorite class and least favorite because it’s pushing me in a way I’ve never been pushed, but it pushes it’s so useful in the future so it pushes me in a way that I’ve never had and I like that. “

So Let’s hope going into their 21st year a lot more people will have a good idea about what both Meridian Medical Arts and the Meridian Technical Charter are doing. Something special for sure.