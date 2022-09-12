Meriden raffle raises funds for soccer field

MERIDEN — A local Hispanic soccer club is hoping to eventually purchase some land for a field and open a soccer school for children.

A Sept. 4 car raffle for a convertible car was the first of a variety of fundraising events Club Deportivo de Meriden is planning. The club plans to use the funds to purchase an empty piece of land, about 10 Acres at least, to build a field. It can sometimes be challenging to get permission to use city fields, said Tony Cusnia, one of three partners that lead Club Deportivo de Meriden.

“We’ll advance little by little,” Cusnia said of the fundraising effort.

Cusnia would also like to open a soccer school for young children and offer free classes to children in need.

Cusnia explained the objective was to sell 200 tickets at $200 for the Sept. 4 raffles. About 63 tickets were sold before the winner was announced.

José Guzmán, a native of Ecuador, won the raffle for the car. The drawing was held at Columbus Park where the Mexican Soccer League plays every Sunday from April through October.

As the new owner of a 2013 Audi A5 convertible with leather seats, Guzmán plans on using the car for traveling on the weekends and other getaways. He will use the car he now has for work and day to day errands.

Cusnia and his team also take part in the Sunday league.

Another goal of Club Deportivo de Meriden is to compete in bigger tournaments, such as the ones held by the United Premier Soccer League.

Club Deportivo de Meriden takes part in the local soccer league along with other tournaments.

The team will compete in the Copa Rincón tournament in Philadelphia on Oct. 1 and 2. The prize for the winning team is $50,000, Cusnia said. They noted that the competition features 31 teams from across the country.

If you are interested in making a donation to Club Deportivo de Meriden, contact Cusnia at 203-715-4867.

