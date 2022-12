MIDDLETOWN — The last time the Holy Cross girls basketball team had lost a game, COVD-19 was still a month away from shutting down the CIAC girls basketball season, and the rest of the world.

Although it may feel like a long time ago, it was in fact Feb. 19, 2020 when Holy Cross lost by one point to Windsor.

After 43-straight wins including a CIAC Class M Championship last winter, Holy Cross finally met its match in the form of Mercy Wednesday night in Middletown.

Mercy, ranked No. 10 in the preseason GameTimeCT poll, defeated No. 2 ranked Holy Cross 56-51.

“This is a big win. We knew Holy Cross had a 43-game win streak…so it felt great to get this win,” Mercy senior Sophie Hedge said. “Holy Cross is a great team with a great coach. It was awesome on opening night. I am super proud of our team and am really excited.”

Hedge led Mercy with 18 points while her teammate Ava Giansiracusa added 16.

“Sophie shot the ball well and Ava played well,” Mercy Coach Tim Kohs said. “Ava had a really good offseason and does a lot of things well. When those two kids both play well, we are tough even though we left some points out on the floor tonight.”

Holy Cross’ only other loss in the 2020 season was a one-point defeat to Mercy on Dec. 23, 2019.

The Crusaders beat Mercy last season 55-51 in their only win not by double-digits.

Four starters are gone from the Crusaders’ Championship team with point guard and GameTimeCT First Team All-State pick Mya Zaccagnini as the lone returning starter.

Zaccagnini did what she could, scoring 13 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter.

“A game like this will help us down the road,” Holy Cross Coach Frank Lombardo said. “This was a physical, tough, fast-paced game. We graduated four senior starters from last year and we are very young. I’d rather play in a game like this and lose than play in a game we win by 40-50 points. We will look at the film and we will get better from this game.”

Mercy led much of the night but Holy Cross did Briefly lead 41-40 Midway through the fourth quarter before Mercy opened up a lead as big as 51-41 with 2:17 to play.

Zaccagnini kept the Crusaders in the game but also missed some time in the fourth quarter battling a leg cramp.

Mercy hosts SCC-foe Law Friday at 7 pm while Holy Cross hosts Torrington in an NVL game Friday at 7 pm

Player of the game

Sophie Hedge, Mercy: Hedge made four 3-pointers as part of her 18-point effort.

Quotable

“I think this is a big win,” Kohs said. “We are a pretty good team and we have a lot of potential pieces that could work well together. Winning his game is important to this group of kids. We have high expectations and we have a pretty talented team, but we are playing a lot of very good teams in the SCC this year. Sacred Heart, Hamden, West Haven and Hand are all going to be dogfights. That’s why a game like this is important. We had to make some plays at the end and we did a good job of it.”

MERCY 56, HOLY CROSS 51

HOLY CROSS 10 12 13 16–51

MERCY 14 13 10 19–56

MERCY: Avery Kohs 2 0-0 4; Ava Giansiracusa 5 5-8 16; Sophie Hedge 6 2-2 18; Melina Ford 2 1-2 5; Mercedes Artaiz 2 0-0 5; Woynitu Ciccarello 1 0-0 3; Kate Donlan 0 2-2 2; Caelyn McMahon-Egan 0 0-0 0; Madison Benigni 1 0-0 3. Totals: 19 10-14 56

HOLY CROSS: Shania Howard 5 4-11 14; Corinne Lomax 6 0-1 12; Isabella Lombardo 0 2-2 2; Isabella Oliver 0 0-0 0; Mya Zaccagnini 11 0-0 23; Nadia Pelosi 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-15 51

3-point field goals: M—Hedge 4; Artaiz; Ciccarello; Giansiracusa. HC– Zaccagnini