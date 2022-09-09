Mercury Roundup (Sept. 8): Spring-Ford golf continues unbeaten charge, Downs Methacton

BOYS GOLF

Spring-Ford 189, Methacton 214

At Turtle Creek (par 36)

Spring-Ford (189): Jaden Minter 36, Jake Blackmore 38, Shaun Drover 38, Charlie Ferrise 38, Chris deHaan 39, Luke Fazio 39.

Methacton (214): Matthew Reiger 39, Devin Charles 43, Christian Kory 43, Bobby Kleckner 44, Will Bowers 45.

Perkiomen Valley 207, Boyertown 218

At Raven’s Claw GC (par 36)

Perkiomen Valley (207): Jacob Loladze 39, Ayush Patel 40, Shea Fusco 41, Jackson Boettinger 42, Andrew Brendlinger 45.

Boyertown (218): Devon Bhatia 40, Will Swartley 42, Chase Dillman 43, Josh Bardsley 46, Kyle Reigner 47.

Pope John Paul II 215, Upper Merion 229

Upper Merion (229): Alyssa Schuebel 42, Audrey Schuebel 45, RJ Monroe 45, Jack Rogers 47, Cole Wellington 49.

Pope John Paul II (215): Jack Brennan 40, Adam Profrock 41, Gogio Sarmento 43, Ryan Mcquarrie 45, Kevin Bleam 46.

Daniel Boone 252, Muhlenberg 332

At Reading CC (14 holes, par 53)

Daniel Boone (252): Chase Yenser 56, Cleave Cleaver 64, Eli Rhoads 64, Zach Hasara 68.

Muhlenberg (332): Sean Patton 77, Avery Bohn 84, Johnny Fidler 85, Derek Wilson 86.

GIRLS GOLF

Spring-Ford 156, Unionville 165

At Linfield National (par 35)

Unionville (165): Mary Dunigan 36, Kaitlyn Ferrer 42, Mira Patel 43, Sarina Patel and Reagan Wilson 44.

Spring-Ford (156): Nicole Yun 35, Alie Adams 39, Morgan Kunze 41, Cierra Griffith 41.

FIELD HOCKEY

Pope John Paul II 5, Pottsgrove 0

Highlights: Cate Mink scored three and Abby Wilmot found the cage twice to lead PJP over Pottsgrove in a PAC game Thursday. Mink and Rylee Derecola had assists.

BOYS SOCCER

Pope John Paul II 2, Pottsgrove 1

Highlights: Ben Bosio and Ben Rubinich scored a goal in each half and the Golden Panthers downed the Falcons in a PAC Frontier match Thursday.

Aidan Gray Assisted Rubinich’s game-winner at the 38:23 mark of the second half. Jason Krum made three saves in the PJP goal.

GIRLS TENNIS

Perkiomen Valley 4, Pope John Paul II 3

Singles: Cindy Li (PV) def. Mia Zernick, 6-1, 7-6 (5); Smiki Satrusalya (PV) def. Claire Schiele, 6-4, 6-3; Ananya Sudarshan (PV) def. Alana Swartz, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: Bailey Finkelmeier/Ally Mooney (PJP) def. Madison Booz/Sammy Paley, 6-3, 7-5; Maddie Ward/Olivia Butera (PJP) def. Riya Mishra/Vienna Li, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5; Victoria Wagner/Molly Houchins (PJP) def. Sam Schoenewald/Hope Breneman, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5; Elle Dunner/Charlotte Hoy (PV) def. Karly Brescia/Ella Zernick, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5

Spring-Ford 7, Phoenixville 0

Singles: Mia Matriccino (SF) def. Vivona Xu, 6-0, 6-0; Evelyn Mejia (SF) def. Elise Pham, 6-0, 6-0; Cady Krause (SF) def. Rachel Wascoe, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Alexis Luo/Chloe Moore (SF) def. Madeline Kerry/Megan Schulz, 6-0, 6-1; Katie Tiffan/Ayushi Jain (SF) def. Alison Slifer/Gwen Natale, 6-0, 6-2; Brooke McPike/Kacie Rohn (SF) def. Ava DeMutis/Ella Pietrzykowski, 6-0, 6-1; Bryn Frankhauser/Alexis Grotell (SF) def. Sophia Pratte/Lindsay Richter, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Pottstown 4, Pottsgrove 3

Singles: Lily Freese (Pt) def. Rachel Lilliendahl, 7-5, 6-3; Taylor MaGuire (Pt) def. Alaina Hathaway, 6-1, 6-4; Nianna Le (Pg) def. Leigha Walton, 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles: Layla Bearden/Elizabeth Adedeji (Pg) def. Samantha Mohollen/Abby McDonald , 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; Bella Nagy/Vanessa Latshaw (Pg) def. Sida Vilain/Alice Pan, 6-2, 6-1; Amelia Paul/Zyla Burke (Pt) def. Rebecca Hoffman/Bree Kennedy, 6-4, 6-4; Ariana Bland/Damairis Hairston (Pg) won by forfeit.

Methacton 7, Boyertown 0

Singles: Hana Nouaime (M) def. Olivia Vangeli, 6-0, 6-0; Alice Liang (M) def. Katrina Clark, 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Montgomery (M) def. Izzy Ingrassia, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Anika Suresh/Morgan Coupe (M) def. Lila Schmid/Jordan Parker, 6-0, 6-0; Dru O’Brien/Carlee Dellose (M) def. Lauren Campbell/Cassidy Nuss, 6-0, 6-2; Julia Miccoli/Shannon O’Leary (M) def. Sam DiPompeo/Shannon Samony, 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Schneier/Sol Martin (M) def. Abby Johnstin/Sydney Creedon, 6-1, 6-3.

CROSS COUNTRY

Perkiomen Valley 25, Owen J. Roberts 30

1. Andrew McGonigle (OJR) 16:43; 2. Jason Clifford (PV) 18:02; 3. Dylan Ribelin (PV) 18:08; 4. Oscar Lorenzi (OJR) 18:39; 5. Alex Corbin (PV) 19:16; 6. Dino Liberi (PV) 19:18; 7. Hunter Valentino (OJR) 19:19; 8. Evan Finger (OJR) 19:21; 9. Cooper Hey (PV) 19:22; 10. Max Tancini (PV) 19:24.

Owen J. Roberts 26, Perkiomen Valley 29

1. Claire Zubey (OJR) 19:00; 2. Jane Kratz (OJR) 20:08; 3. Summer Watts (PV) 20:16; 4. Abby Schweitzer (PV) 20:22; 5. Allie Matasich (PV) 20:25; 6. Ava Taylor (OJR) 20:37; 7. Emerson Whetstone (PV) 20:57; 8. Maggie Lustig (OJR) 21:04; 8. Grace Fennell (OJR) 21:05; 10. Sienna Miller (PV) 21:15.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Pope John Paul II 3, Upper Merion 0

The Golden Panthers won in three sets, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16. For PJP, Madison Monahan had 25 assists, 11 digs and 13 service points; Hutton Cordrey had 15 kills and Maeve Gallagher had eight.

For UM, Sophia Schweikert was outstanding as she recorded a double-double with her 24 kills and 11 digs. Caitlyn Daywalt had 30 assists. Raven Albrecht, Julia Giammarco and Yalerie Acevado combined for 23 digs