Mercury Roundup (Sept. 21): Boyertown boys soccer fends off Methacton in OT

BOYS SOCCER

Boyertown 5, Methacton 4 (OT)

Methacton scored two goals in under a minute during the second half to force an overtime, but Boyertown took a 5-4 win in the extra period. Jayden Anderson scored two goals for the Bears while Brandon Barbary (one assist), Chase Bartman and Luke Brisbois added one each.

Zach Willen scored twice for the Warriors and Brayden Ahlum added one. Boyertown had an own-goal. Brayden Risser made two saves for the Bears and Wyatt Stemler had six for Methacton.

Boyertown 4 0 1-5

Methacton 2 2 0-4

Upper Perkiomen 6, Pottstown 0

Six different players scored for Upper Perkiomen in a 6-0 win over Pottstown. Jim Friedman (one assist), Logan Watkins (one assist), Ethan Barr, Matthew Fisher (one assist), Evan Sands and Luke Gerstenberg all found the back of the net for the Indians. Jared VanPelt and Theo Deskevich both made assists. Austin Farrington made three saves.

Phoenixville 5, Pottsgrove 0

CJ Jahn and Jack Illig buried a pair of goals apiece in a 5-0 shutout win for Phoenixville over Pottsgrove. Evan DesMarias scored the other goal for the Phantoms, who outshot the Falcons 21-2 and took 12 corners with just one corner attempt against them. AJ Lattanze (10 saves) and Ryan Smith (six saves) split net duties for Pottsgrove. Jason O’Neill made two saves for Phoenixville.

Pottsgrove 0 0-0

Phoenixville 3 2-5

Spring-Ford 2, Perkiomen Valley 0

David Alban buried a pair of goals to lead Spring-Ford 2-0 over Perkiomen Valley. Max Exeter Assisted the first goal with 33:27 left in the first half before CJ Gilles Assisted one the other goal at the 36:10 mark in the second half. Justin Anglo (eight saves) and Andrew Autovino (five saves) split net duties for the Vikings. PJ Pozniak made one save for the Rams.

Daniel Boone 2, Reading 1

Sam Shank scored off a corner kick with five minutes remaining to lift Daniel Boone, 2-1 over Reading. Cam Henry scored the Blazers’ initial goal off a penalty kick and Jose Serrano scored the equalizer on a penalty kick as well.

Tucker Griffin mad eight saves on eight shots for Daniel Boone while Adam Campos came up with three saves on five shots for Reading. Daniel Boone took three Corners while Reading had seven.

Daniel Boone 0 2-2

Reading 0 1-1

Pope John Paul II 3, Upper Merion 1

Owen J. Roberts 4, Norristown 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Upper Perkiomen 8, Pottstown 1

Kyra Lesko and Katie Proctor (one assist) scored twice a piece and four other players found the back of the net for Upperkiomen in an 8-1 win over Pottstown. Sarah Fisher (two assists), Sara Edwards, Sarah Straup and Morgan Sweet all added a goal each for the Indians. Mary Kate Sitko, Megan Cairns, Kylee Casola and Ruth Padilla made an assist each.

Upper Perkiomen 6 2-8

Pottstown 0 1-1

SCORING

UP-Kyra Lesko (Mary Kate Sitko), 4th minute

UP-Sarah Fisher (Megan Cairns), 8th minute

UP-Sara Edwards (Sarah Fisher), 19th minute

UP-Sarah Straup (Katie Proctor), 26th minute

UP-Katie Proctor (Kylee Casola), 38th minute

UP-Kyra Lesko (Sarah Fisher), 40th minute

PN/A, 41st minute

UP-Katie Proctor (Ruth Padilla), 54th minute

UP-Morgan Sweet, 65th minute

Shots: UP-24, P-3

Saves: UP-2 (Ava long 1, Jenna Lange 1), P-16

Hill School 5, Germantown Friends School 2

Karly Cabot scored two goals in a 5-2 win for Hill School over Germantown Friends School. Caroline Brandt also scored twice, one on an assist from Julia Saraniti and the other on a penalty kick. Karly Cabot scored for Hill off an assist from Katie Torr, who had two assists in the game.

Pope John Paul II 1, Upper Merion 1 (2OT)

Upper Merion scored a second-half goal to force two overtimes and take a 1-1 draw with Pope John Paul II. Cameron Schuler, Assisted by Jennifer Todd, scored the first goal on seven shots for the Golden Panthers.

Pope John Paul II 1 0 0 0-1

Upper Merion 0 1 0 0-1

Boyertown 4, Methacton 0

Phoenixville 6, Pottsgrove 0

Owen J. Roberts 9, Norristown 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Boyertown 7, Pottstown 0

Seven different Boyertown players scored in a 7-0 win over Pottstown. Kaelin Drey, Mya Sanchez and Reagan Harner all scored their first varsity career goals. Hannah Ulrich, Delaney Fox (one assist), Adison Harner and Emily Wilson added goals as well.

Hill School 4, Oak Knoll 3 (OT)

Hill School, ranked No. 2 in the nation, came back from down 3-1 to force an overtime period against fifth-ranked Oak Knoll of New Jersey and took a 4-3 win to remain undefeated on the season at 5-0.

Pope John Paul II 6, Norristown 0

Perkiomen Valley 2, Phoenixville 0

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Spring-Ford 21, Perkiomen Valley 34

1. Ryan Kovaleski (SF), 17:27; 2. Augustus Smith (SF), 17:30; 3. Dylan Ribelin (PV), 17:36; 4. Jason Clifford (PV), 17:39; 5. Ethan Tharp (SF), 17:51; 6. Jake Delgado (SF). 17:54; 7. Jack Stanick (SF), 17:54; 8. Alex Corbin (PV), 18:01; 9. Cooper Hey (PV), 18:18; 10. Max Tancini (PV), 18:26

25 Upper Merion, 30 Pope John Paul II

1. Charles Hefland (UM), 18:47; 2. Oscar Luna (PJP), 18:50; 3. Mark Drayton (UM), 18:59; 4. Jack McNicholas (PJP), 19:01; 5. Anthony Tornambe (UM), 19:07; 6. Dante Churchville (UM), 19:10; 7. Aiden Radcliffe (PJP), 19:41; 8. Henry Phillips (PJP), 20:03; 9. Ryan Edde (PJP), 20:11; 10. Jack Lutz (UM), 20:23

Pottsgrove 25, Phoenixville 30

1. Dan Korman (PG), 19:13; 2. Xavier Walker (PG), 19:23; 3. Jacob Cross (PH), 19:24; 4. Declan Woodall (PH), 19:49; 5. Kyle Padilla (PH), 19:55; 6. Isaac Kumpf (PG), 20:08; 7. Jordan Raudenbush (PG), 20:10; 8. Noah Kozhez (PH), 20:11; 9. Owen Mountz PG), 20:14; 10. Keshav Vyas (PH), 20:16

Upper Perkiomen 18, Pottstown 44

1. John Kuzmission (UP), 20:15; 2. Ben Sensinger (UP), 20:23; 3. Derek Gephart (P), 20:24

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Perkiomen Valley 15, Spring-Ford 50

1. Abi Schweitzer (PV), 20:23; 2. Summer Watts (PV), 20:24; 3. Emerson Whetstone (PV), 20:25; 4. Allison Matasich (PV), 20:26; 5. Sienna Miller (PV), 20:30; 6. Elyse Tancini (PV), 21:09; 7. Sydney Fitzpatrick (PV), 21:13; 8. Abby Duersch (SF), 22:14; 9. Audrey Liberi (PV), 22:23; 10. Allison Hurd (PV), 22:58

Pope John Paul II 22, Upper Merion 35

1. Mary Kate Zollers (PJP), 21:53; 2. Amelia Desilets (UM), 23:18; 3. Grace Johnston (PJP), 23:21; 4. Anna Fleischer (UM), 23:24; 5. Ava McNicholas (PJP), 24:11; 6. Marisa Sala (PJP), 24:53; 7. Sophia Zajkowski (PJP), 25:17; 8. Morgan Lawson-Moll (UM), 25:36; 9. Maria Souder (PJP), 25:47; 10. Madison Minami (UM), 25:58

Pottsgrove 15, Phoenixville 52

1. Kenzie Padilla (PH), 21:36; 2. Alyssa Cunningham (PH), 22:03; 3. Nevaya Carr (PH), 22:33; 4. Liza Barbush (PH), 23:10; 5. Anna Carruthers (PH), 23:26; 7. Noelle Barone (PG), 23:32; 8. Isabella Kerlin (PG), 25:16;

Upper Perkiomen 15, Pottstown 50

1. Abigail Rowland (UP), 21:56; 2. Maren Landis (UP), 23:43; 3. Maggie M. (UP), 25:09

Methacton 24, Boyertown 31

1. Catherine Koran (M), 21:09; 2. Molly Thomas M 21:39; 3. Alyssa Albanese B 21:57; 4. Evangelina Montanye B 22:04; 5. Bipasha Moktan M 22:32; 6. Gabriela Martin B 22:41; 7. Juliana Trigone M 22:45; 8. Ava Gaisbauer B 22:50; 9. Caroline Cherekos M 22:53; 10. Tarama Engler B 23:41

BOYS GOLF

Malvern 199, Hill School 211

GIRLS GOLF

Spring-Ford 154, Methacton 200

At Skippack Golf Course

Spring-Ford (154): Nicole Yun 37, Alie Adam’s 38, Cierra Griffith 39, Morgan Kunze 40

Methacton (200): Kate Thomas 44, Isabella Mandracchia 51, Julia Sala 52, Alexis Cohen 53

Phoenixville 174, Hatboro-Horsham 198

At Turtle Creek Golf Course (par 36)

Phoenixville (174): Kaley Roberts 36, Kate Roberts 37, Mackenzie Thompson 51, Chloe Zach 52

Hatboro-Horsham (198): Sammy Fuchs 47, Mina Cho 48, Sarah Howard 50, Haley Wallach 53

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Downingtown West 3, Perkiomen Valley 1

(25-18, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14)

Perkiomen Valley took the third set but fell to Downingtown West, 3-1. Olivia Wusinich served an ace with three kills and put up 21 assists and 12 digs. Naomi Clauhs logged 18 kills with three aces and six digs. Lola Coulter made 13 kills and four digs while Lauren Haflett added three kills and six blocks.

Phoenixville 3, Pottsgrove 0

(25-23, 25-21, 28-26)

Phoenixville took a straight-set win over Pottsgrove. Raelyn Eisenhard put up 16 service points with four aces, made eight kills, seven digs and had eight assists. Avery Gleason made 12 service points, with six aces and made three kills and six digs. Chelsea Wasdick made nine digs and Rylie Eisenhard added six kills.

Upper Merion 3, Owen J. Roberts 1

(25-22, 24-26, 25-14, 26-24)

Sophia Schweikert made 23 kills and 17 digs to lead Upper Merion to a four-set win over Owen J. Roberts. Caitlyn Daywalt put up 34 assists with 13 service points. Yalerie Acevado made 12 kills and 15 digs. Raven Albrecht served four aces with 11 service points altogether along with eight digs. Julia Giammarco made 10 digs and passed 20 serves with one error.

For the Wildcats, Katie Arcara had 18 kills with five digs and a pair of aces. Sarah Mominey served four aces with one block, 35 assists and six digs. Meghan Touhey put up 13 kills with four blocks, three digs and served three aces.

Pope John Paul II 3, Upper Perkiomen 0

(25-11, 25-8, 25-8)

Reece Benner made 15 service points and 22 assists in a straight-set win for Pope John Paul II over Upper Perkiomen. Ashley Mitchell and Jill Cobaugh and seven Kills apiece. Lindsay Arezina added four kills with four digs and 10 service points. Merideth Oister had 11 service points and 11 digs while Gabriella Manza had a team-high 15 digs. Malia Pasquale made eight assists.

Methacton 3, Boyertown 2

(25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 12-25, 15-7)

After dropping the first two sets, Boyertown won the next two before falling to Methacton in a five-setter. Sabrina Falzone made 19 digs and Sydney Scheck 16 assists. Chloe Wolfe rifled off 14 kills, eight digs and three blocks. Carly Little registered 12 kills and six blocks. Carolyn Osborne had 19 assists and eight digs. Bri Higgins made eight kills and five blocks.

Mandy Baldwin led the Warriors with 15 kills and 14 digs. Mianna Ly also had 14 digs. Kayla Ginther made 15 digs and served seven aces.