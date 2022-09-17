Mercury Roundup (Sept. 16): Early goal from Dorothy Chesshire lifts Perkiomen Valley girls soccer over Owen J. Roberts

GIRLS SOCCER



Perkiomen Valley 1, Owen J. Roberts 0

The Vikings made Dorothy Chesshire’s early goal hold up in a Massive PAC Liberty win over two-time Defending PAC Champion Owen J. Roberts.

The Emma Stankunas-led defense of the VIkings (4-0, 5-0, 6-1) held the Wildcats to only three shots with Jules Sterchak (2) and Olivia Hulayew (1) stopping all shots.

Chesshire’s goal came 3:21 into the game, Assisted by Nicole Bottomley-Lytle.

Upper Perkiomen 2, Pope John Paul II 0

The Indians maintained their unbeaten PAC Frontier start by scoring two goals in the first three minutes of the game as Sarah Fisher and Sara Edwards took turns setting each other up. UP held PJP to three shots, all of which were handled by goalkeeper Ava Long. PJP keeper Kyanni Escudero registered 11 saves.

Spring-Ford 2, Methacton 0

Megan Kurian led the Rams with a goal and an assist, Ally Garvey scored the other goal and Lena Ackerman recorded an assist in a PAC Liberty match Friday night at Methacton. Spring-Ford goalkeeper Erika Eickhoff made four saves.

Pottsgrove 1, Upper Merion 0

Phoenixville 13, Pottstown 0

Boyertown 7, Norristown 0

BOYS SOCCER

Spring-Ford 4, Methacton 0

Cole Preschutti was on the double with two goals in the Rams’ PAC Liberty win over the Warriors Friday. Joey Ricevuto, Assisted by Luca Carboy, staked SF to an early lead. David Alban also found the net for Spring-Ford. Assisting on Preschutti’s goals were Leo Aguilar and Max Exeter.

Upper Perkiomen 3, Pope John Paul II 1

Jimmy Friedman, Matthew Fisher and Logan Watkins all recorded a goal and an assist for the host Indians in Friday afternoon’s PAC Frontier win. Ben Bosio scored for PJP on an assist from Ben Rubinich.

Boyertown 2, Norristown 0

Macade Knoblauch scored twice to lift Boyertown 2-0 over Norristown. The Bears outshot the Eagles 10-7.

Phoenixville 10, Pottstown 1

Nine players scored for Phoenixville in a 10-1 win over Pottstown. Michael Sposato put away two goals while Patrick Field and Nate Stewart (one goal) made two assists apiece.

Upper Merion 5, Pottsgrove 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Pope John Paul II 7, Pottstown 0

Sarah Mink scored twice and Abby Wilmot, Cate Mink, Tess Riley, Katie Nilles and Grace Mondillo added single tallies as the Golden Panthers cruised in a PAC Frontier win. Taetum Robbins made 18 saves for Pottstown.

Methacton 3, Owen J.Roberts 1

Carmela Maro and Adriana Hoople gave the Warriors a 2-0 lead at the half and Nicole Uebele knocked in the game-clincher Friday afternoon in a PAC Liberty battle. Hayden Streeter scored for the visiting Wildcats and Uebele and Avery Schwartz picked up assists for Methacton. Katja Larsen made 12 saves for OJR. Methacton had a 10-5 advantage in corners.

Phoenixville 3, Upper Merion 1

Perkiomen Valley 9, Norristown 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Palmyra 3, Daniel Boone 1 (25-11, 25-21, 20-25, 25-12)

Boone leaders were: Jayda Kugler. 21 assists, 19 digs, 2 aces; Madeleine Scherzer: 8 kills, 1 block; Kristin Fitzcharles 6 Kills 2 blocks; Jackie Hammond 13 digs

Spring-Ford 3, Methacton 1 (25-17, 20-25, 26-24, 25-22)

The Rams won two straight close sets to clinch the PAC Liberty win on Friday night. Kayla Guinther led the host Warriors with 16 kills and five aces and Rachel Pettine contributed 31 assists.

Upper Merion 3, Pottsgrove 0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-11)

The Vikings swept their PAC Frontier match Friday at Pottsgrove. Raelyn Eisenhard had seven assists, seven digs and four kills for the Falcons.

Pope John Paul II 3, Phoenixville 0 (25-13, 25-13, 25-21)

Natalie Ricevuto had 15 kills, Cindy Jin 24 digs and Madison Monahan 21 assists in the Golden Panthers’ PAC Frontier Sweep of the Phantoms on Friday night.

Owen J. Roberts 3, Upper Perkiomen 0