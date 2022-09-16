Mercury Roundup (Sept. 15): Dulin’s OT goal lifts Boyertown field hockey over Spring-Ford, 4-3

FIELD HOCKEY

Boyertown 4, Spring-Ford 3 (OT)

Katelyn Dulin scored in overtime to give Boyertown a PAC Liberty Division win at Spring-Ford on Thursday night. The back-and-forth affair was tied 1-1 at the half and the Bears took the lead twice in the second half only to have the Rams come back to tie both times. Dulin ended it off an assist from Peyton Shellaway on a corner play. Hannah Ulrich, Taylor Havrilla and Shellaway also scored for Boyertown and Sarah Yoder made eight saves.

10 Upper Perkiomen, 2 Pottsgrove

Ashlyn Gatto, Jess Traynor (assist), Jade Traynor (2 assists) and Marique Simms scored two goals each as Upper Perk (6-2) cruised to a PAC Frontier win Thursday. Other scorers for UP were Regan Fiorito (goal, assist), Sarah Steinman (goal, assist) and Abby Rodenberger.

Pottsgrove’s scoring was supplied by Cece Burg and Mailei Schechterly and assisted by Ava Sibley and Avery Steub.

Daniel Boone 2, Fleetwood 1

Hannah Huddleson Assisted Marlee Fetrow for the decisive goal in the third quarter as the Blazers downed the Tigers. Ava Howells opened the game’s scoring for Boone in the second quarter. The Blazers controlled the game, out-shooting the Tigers 17-2. Aliyah Ryan scored for Fleetwood.

BOYS GOLF

Spring-Ford 203, Pottsgrove 256

At Turtle Creek

Spring-Ford (203): Charlie Ferrise 36, Lucas Kozak 40, Abe McNelly 40, Shawn Drover 42, Jai Mohite 45.

Pottsgrove (256): Cooper Simon 48, Koda Browne 49, Ethan Kelly 52, Dylan Penot 53, Carter Burg 54.

Daniel Boone 210, Conrad Weiser 219

At Reading CC (par 45)

Daniel Boone (210): Chase Yenser 42, Eli Rhoads 55, Chase Cleaver 56, Hayden Lee 57.

Conrad Weiser (219): Zander Sholly 50, Owen McMahon 55, Ethan Miller 56, Gavin Wagner 58.

GIRLS GOLF

Radnor 165, Spring-Ford 167

At Radnor Valley (par 35)

Spring-Ford (167): Nicole Yun 40, Morgan Kunze 41, Cierra Griffith 41, Alie Adams 45.

Radnor (165): Arden Jansen 37, Elayna Fanelli 41, Teegan Kelsall 41, Molly Ott 46.

GIRLS TENNIS

Phoenixville 4, Perkiomen Valley 3

Singles: Cindy Li (PV) def. Vivona Xu, 6-1, 6-3; Smiki Satrusalya (PV) def. Elise Pham, 6-3, 6-2; Ananya Sudarshan (PV) def. Rachel Wascoe, 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles: Madeline Kerry/Megan Schulz (Phx) def. Madison Booz/Sammy Paley, 7-6 (4), 6-3; Gwen Natale/Alison Slifer (Phx) def. Riya Mishra/Vienna Li, 6-3, 6-2; Ava DeMutis/Ella Pietrzykowski (Phx) def. Samantha Schoenewald/Hope Breneman, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; Addison Graver/Lindsay Richter (Phx) def. Elle Dunner/Charlotte Hoy, 6-2, 6-4

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Perkiomen Valley 3, Boyertown 1 (18-25, 25-10, 25-21, 25-20)

Perkiomen Valley dropped the first set, but roared back to take the next three for a PAC Liberty Division win Thursday night at Boyertown. For the Bears, Carly Little led the way with 13 kills. Cora White added nine kills, Kyra Neiswender had 12 digs and Sydney Scheck contributed 30 assists and six digs.