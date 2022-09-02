Mercury Roundup (Sept. 1): Devlin’s hat trick helps Boyertown girls soccer win 5-0

Girls Soccer

Boyertown 5, Conrad Weiser 0

Highlights: A trio of goals by Sam Devlin and scores by Alina Friz and Harper Glennon allowed the Bears to roll to a non-league win over the Scouts Thursday.

Haverford 1, Perkiomen Valley 0

Highlights: Brooklyn Cannon’s drive from 25 yards with :11 to play in the first half proved to be the game’s lone goal as the Fords downed the Vikings Thursday.

PV led in shots (5-2) and Corners (2-1). Goalie Jules Sterchak made one save.

Boys Soccer

Pottsgrove 2, Interboro 1

Highlights: Harry Grant scored the deciding goal with 10:37 to play and the Falcons downed the Bucs in non-league play Thursday.

Nduati Michuki opened the scoring for Pottsgrove off a Simon Tice free kick but Jerry Alverez leveled it early in the second half.

Interboro had statistical advantages in Corners (8-1) and shots (8-6). AJ Lattanze made six saves in goal for Pottsgrove.

Field Hockey

Marple Newtown 5, Pottsgrove 2

Highlights: Marple got three goals from Olivia Dwyer, while Riley Manson and Adriana Bieg each had a goal a piece to lead the Tigers. Grace Hagerly added two assists for Marple Newtown. Alli Hakes and Mailei Schechterly tried to keep Pottsgrove in the game by each scoring a goal that were assisted by Cece Burg (2). Dom Parkinson and Ava Bond had one defensive save each for the Falcons.

Tonya Stone (6) and Lily Guerrette (2) combined for eight saves for Pottsgrove (2-1).

Daniel Boone 8, Hamburg 0

Highlights: Hannah Huddleson and Liv Welker scored three goals each and Laura Camburn and Ava Howells added single tallies in the Blazers’ win over the Hawks. Huddleson and Howells had an assist, as did Jules Hall.

Boys Golf

Perkiomen Valley 193, Phoenixville 229

At Raven’s Claw (par 36)

Phoenixville: Ryan Jasudawicz 39, Will Linko 44, Tom Lockner 48, Kyle Reedy 48, Jake Geiger 50.

Perkiomen Valley: Ayush Patel 37, Andrew Brendlinger 37, Shea Fusco 38, Clark Roynan 40, Jackson Boettinger 41

Spring-Ford 184, Upper Merion 214

At Turtle Creek (par 36)

Upper Merion (214): Audrey Schuebel 40, Amala Villivalam 40, Jack McCarthy 42, Jack Rogers 43, Vincent Lindelow 49

Spring-Ford (184): Jaden Minter 35, Chris deHaan 37, Charlie Ferrise 37, Lucas Kozak 37, Abe McNelly 38.

Girls Tennis

Spring-Ford 7, Norristown 0

Singles: Chloe Moore (SF) def Alicia Skipwith 6-0, 6-0; Alexis Luo (SF) def Jada Lorrax 6-0, 6-0; Kacie Rohn (SF) def Sarai Marks 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Katie Tiffan/Ayushi Jain (SF) def Emma Odele/Anne Salvo 6-0, 6-0; Shreya Koli/Akshaya Shyamsundar (SF) def Ruth Bakituba/Natalie Rivera 6-0, 6-0; Maddox Stone/Bridget Irwin (SF) def Farida Tinde/Abylene Trujillo 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Zvarik/Victoria Jacobus (SF) def Marlene Flores/Tavona Jackson 6-0, 6-0.

Methacton 7, Perkiomen Valley 0

Singles: Hana Nouaime (M) def. Cindy Li, 6-0, 6-1; Alice Liang (M) def. Smiki Satrusalya, 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Montgomery (M) def. Ananya Sudarsha, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Anika Suresh/Morgan Coupe (M) def Madison Booz/Sam Paley, 6-0, 6-1; Dru O’Brien/Carlee Dellose (M) def Riya Mishra/Vienna Li 6-2, 6-3; Julia Miccoli/Shannon O’Leary (M) def Samantha Schoenewald/Hope Breneman 6-1, 6-1; Olivia Schneier/Sol Martin (M) def. Elle Dunner/Charlotte Hoy 6-0, 6-3.

Upper Merion 6, Pottstown 1

Singles: Chloe Doan (UM) def. Lili Freese 6-2, 6-2; Taylor MaGuire (P) def. Addie Eaton, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7; Izzy Greenburg (UM) def. Layla Bearden, 6-0, 6-1.

Brooke Puglisi/ Alina Hernandez (UM) def. Elizabeth Adedeji/Sida Vilain, 6-1, 6-0; Colette Egan/Eshita Singh (UM) def. Alice Pan/Amelia Paul, 6-0, 6-0; Manaui Singh/Brenna Ryan (UM) by forfeit; Thu Ngo/Visha Patel (UM) by forfeit.

Owen J. Roberts 4, Pope John Paul II 3

Singles: Allison Root (OJR) def. Mia Zernick 6-0, 6-0; Alexis Withers (OJR) def. Claire Schiele 6-1, 6-1; Isabel Withers (OJR) def. Alana Swartz 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Bailey Finkelmeier/Ally Mooney (PJP) def. Sophie Vu/Maya Evans 6-1, 6-1; Maddie Ward/Olivia Butera (OJR) def. Lauren Koster/Ava Sellers, 6-2, 6-2; Victoria Wagner/Molly Houchins (OJR) def. Katie Balzano/Silja Bauwe, 7-5, 6-1; Olivia Hoffmaster/Olivia Senffert (OJR) def. Karly Brescia/Ella Zernick, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

Boyertown 7, Pottsgrove 0

Singles: Olivia Vangeli (B) def. Rachel Lilliendahl, 6-3, 6-1; Izzy Ingrassia (B) def. Alaina Hathaway 6-4, 6-2; Lauren Campbell (B) def. Vianna Le, 5-7, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Lila Schmid/Jordan Parker (B) def. Abby McDonald/Sam Mohollen, 7-5, 7-5; Sam DiPompeo/Shannon Samony (B) def. Bella Naggy/Vanessa Latshaw, 6-0, 6-7 (6), 6-2; Julia Burger/Cassidy Nuss (B) def. Sydney Kothe/Rebecca Hoffman, 6-2, 6-0; Abby Johnston/Sydney Creeden (B) def. Paige Peterson/Ariana Bland, 6-0, 6-2.

Phoenixville 5, Upper Perkiomen 2

Singles: V Xu (Px) def. H Thompson, 6-2, 6 -1; E. Pham (Px) def. M Dyer 7-5, 6-3; E Vogel (UP) def. R Wascoe 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: A Rennells/E Sensinger (UP) def. M Schulz/M Kerry, 6-1, 0-6, 6-3; G Natale/A Slifer (Px) def. M Frantz/M Clemens, 6-4, 6-3; A Demutis/E Pietrzykowski (Px) def. J Leidy/A Phillips, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2; L Richter/A Graver (Px) def. E Weber/C Heiser 6-1, 6-1.

Pottstown 5, Dock Mennonite 0

Singles: Lili Freese (P) def. Ashley Park, 6-0, 6-1; Taylor MaGuire (P) def. Cindy Tong, 6-0, 6-0; Leigha Walton (P) def. Emily O’Rourke, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Elizabeth Adediji/ Sida Vilain (P) def. Yebeen Lee/Joyce Lin, 7-6, 5-7, 10-6 tiebreaker; Alice Pan/ Allora Arnold (P) def. Irene Wong & Longjia Wei, 6-0, 6-2.

Girls Volleyball

Pope John Paul II 3, Villa Maria 1

Highlights: The Golden Panthers rallied in four sets, 23-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-17. Hutton Cordrey led with 12 kills, 14 service points and 20 digs. Natalie Ricevuto had 10 kills and 11 service points. Madison Monahan had 30 assists and 13 digs. Grace Cooper added 26 digs.