Mercury Roundup (Oct. 5): Max Exeter goal lifts Spring-Ford boys soccer over Governor Mifflin

BOYS SOCCER

Spring-Ford 1, Governor Mifflin 0

Max Exeter scored the lone goal to lift Spring-Ford, 1-0 over Governor Mifflin off an assist from Cole Preschutti with 35.37 left in the first half. PJ Pozniak came up with four saves in net for the Rams.

Spring-Ford 1 0-1

Governor Mifflin 0 0-0

Fleetwood 1, Daniel Boone 0

A goal from Davin Millisock broke a scoreless draw with 15 seconds left in regulation to give Fleetwood a 1-0 win over Daniel Boone. Tucker Griffin made six saves on seven shots for Daniel Boone while Mitch Barr came up with four saves on four shots for Fleetwood.

Daniel Boone

Fleetwood 0 1-1

Daniel Boone 0 0-0

SCORING

F-Davin Millisock, 79th minute

Shots: F-7, DB-4

Saves: F-4 (Mitch Barr), DB-6 (Tucker Griffin)

GIRLS SOCCER

Upper Perkiomen 8, Pope John Paul II 4

A six-goal first half propelled Upper Perkiomen to an 8-4 win over Pope John Paul II. Sara Edwards scored the first two goals off assists from Kylee Casola and Megan Cairns before she assisted the third goal by Kyra Lesko, all within the first 13 minutes. Sarah Fisher scored off a look from Cairns in the 16th minute before a Cameron Shuler penalty kick put the Golden Panthers on the board two minutes later.

Kyra Lesko scored the final two goals in the first half with assists to Edwards and Fisher. Mary Kate Sitko scored three minutes after the break and then Assisted Edwards three minutes later. Pope John Paul II then caught steam and scored three straight goals in part by an own-goal on the Indians to cut it to a four-goal game. The Golden Panthers were outshot 23-5.

Pope John Paul II 1 3-4

Upper Perkiomen 6 2-8

SCORING

U-Sara Edwards (Kylee Casola), 2nd minute

U-Sara Edwards (Megan Cairns), 8th minute

U-Kyra Lesko (Sara Edwards), 13th minute

U-Sarah Fisher (Megan Cairns), 16th minute

P-Cameron Shuler (penalty kick), 18th minute

U-Kyra Lesko (Sara Edwards), 29th minute

U-Kyra Lesko (Sarah Fisher), 36th minute

U-Mary Kate Sitko, 43rd minute

U-Sara Edwards (Mary Kate Sitko), 46th minute

P-Cameron Shuler, 58th minute

P-Own Goal, 64th minute

P-Aubrey Delpha, 68th minute

Shots: UP-23, PJP-5

Saves: UP-1 (Jenna Langenback), PJP-11 (Kyanni Escudero)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Owen J. Roberts 3, Pottstown 0

Phoenixville 3, Marple Newtown 2