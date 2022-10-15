Mercury Roundup (Oct. 14): Upper Perkiomen boys soccer clinches first PAC postseason berth since 2004

BOYS SOCCER

Upper Perkiomen 3, Pope John Paul II 1

Upper Perkiomen clinched its first Pioneer Athletic Conference playoff berth since 2004 with a 3-1 over Pope John Paul II.

“As a team, we were really motivated to win the game so we can show some history for our high school,” Upper Perkiomen junior Logan Watkins said. “I mean, it was a good win and I’d say the motivation was a key factor in why we won.”

The win unofficially gives the Indians (8-2 Frontier, 8-4-1 PAC, 11-6-1) the second wild card tiebreaker over Boyertown (on District 1 power points), locking them into the PAC semifinals.

Watkins played a hand in all of the Indians’ scoring. His first goal came at the 12:38 mark in the first half off an assist from Mateo Schneidt. Two minutes later, Jack Heffner scored the equalizer on a feed by Joe Dawson to carry a 1-1 tie into halftime.

Upper Perkiomen scored five minutes into the second half when Watkins poked in a cleanup goal off a shot from Jimmy Friedman.

“We just pulled their goalie out and he couldn’t do much once he was out and we could easily score,” Watkins said. “I think we played wide balls and beat them on the outsides, played it to the middle.”

With 28:16 left in the game, Watkins assisted Ethan Barr on an insurance goal to cap the scoring. Watkins has scored 14 goals and six assists on the season, the most for Upper Perkiomen in a single season since Ian Costanzo’s 11 goals in 2018.

“I probably couldn’t do it without my team,” Watkins said. “The guys surrounding me are helping me a lot with the assists. Most of my goals are scored from assists.”

Upper Perkiomen 1 2-3

Pope John Paul II 1 0-1

GIRLS SOCCER

Perkiomen Valley 2, Lansdale Catholic 0

Gia Marciano and Mia Milleo both found the back of the net in a 2-0 win for Perkiomen Valley over Lansdale Catholic. Dorothy Chesshire Assisted Marciano at the 1:13 mark in the first half before Milleo’s goal at the 39:00 mark in the second half. Olivia Hulayew came up with four saves in net for Perkiomen Valley while Cassidy Saulino made two for Lansdale Catholic.

Perkiomen Valley 1 1-2

Lansdale Catholic 0 0-0

PV-Gia Marciano (Dorothy Chesshire), H1 1:13

PV-Mia Milleo, H2 39:00

Shots: PV-8, LC-5

Corners: PV-0, LC-4

Saves: PV-4 (Olivia Hulayew), LC-2 (Cassidy Saulino)

Phoenixville 3, Radnor 2

Caroline Flick scored a hat trick to lift Phoenixville 3-2 over Radnor.

FIELD HOCKEY

Hill School 6, Notre Dame de Namur 0

Hill School — the No. 2 nationally ranked high school field hockey team in the Nation — took a 6-0 win over Notre Dame de Namur to remain undefeated on the season at 12-0 and clinch the No. 1 seed in the PAISAA postseason.

Aubrey Turner and Opal Sparling both found the back of the cage twice. Duke commit Maggie Kondrath and Northwestern commit Emily Kirschner also scored for Hill. Hala Silverstein made eight saves for Hill. Notre Dame de Namur had 10 Corners in the game.

Spring-Ford 4, Upper Perkiomen 3

The Rams downed PAC Frontier Champion Upper Perk to lock up the second wild card for next week’s PAC Final Four.

Kutztown 4, Pottstown 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Alliance Christian 3, Harrisburg Christian 0

(25-21, 25-23, 25-21)

Kendra Rivera made five kills and served six aces in a straight-set win for Alliance Christian over Harrisburg Christian.

Spring-Ford 3, Phoenixville 0