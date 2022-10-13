Mercury Roundup (Oct. 13): McGrath’s late goal gives Upper Merion field hockey win over PJP

FIELD HOCKEY

Upper Merion 2, Pope John Paul II 1

Riley McGrath scored with 1:10 remaining to give the Vikings a PAC Frontier Division win Wednesday on Senior Night over the visiting Golden Panthers. All of the scoring came in the final quarter with Cate Mink giving PJP the lead and Ashley Evitts knotting the score just over a minute later. Becca Shuler Assisted on the game-winner that came on a corner play. Gianna Manza made three saves for Pope John Paul, which was eliminated from PAC playoff contention with the loss.

Scoring

Fourth quarter

PJP—Cate Mink, 10:54

UM—Ashley Evitts, 9:45

UM—Ryle McGrath (Becca Shuler), 1:10

GIRLS SOCCER

Methacton 9, Norristown 0

Aubrey Beaugard, Alina Miao, Laiken Hoy and Michelle Zhai each had a goal and an assist for Methacton in the PAC Liberty Division win. Also scoring were Katie Rozinsky, Melissa Lopez, Mia Chan, Anna Rees and Bella Coppola. Kendall Ricca recorded two assists and Liz Navarrete, Mackenzie Coupe and Maddy Washburn each had one. Riley McDonald made four saves for the Warriors (5-10-2).

Scoring

M – Aubrey Beaugard (Liv Navarrete)

M – Alina Miao (Aubrey Beaugard)

M – Katie Rozinsky (Mackenzie Coupe)

M – Laiken Hoy (Maddy Washburn)

M – Melissa Lopez (Kendall Ricca)

M – Mia Chan (Laiken Hoy)

M – Anna Rees (Alina Miao)

M – Bella Coppola (Michelle Zhai)

M – Michelle Zhai (Kendall Ricca)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Phoenixville 3, Pottsgrove 0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-21)

The Phantoms swept the visiting Falcons in a PAC Frontier Division match on Wednesday. Avery Gleason had four kills and four digs and Rylie Eisenhard four kills for Pottsgrove. Also for the Falcons, Lizzie McAllister had nine digs, three assists and eight service points (including two aces), Raelyn Eisenhard five digs and seven assists, Chelsea Wasdick six digs and three assists and Marissa Leamy two aces among her seven service points.

Upper Merion 3, Owen J. Roberts 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-18)

Sophia Schweikert led Upper Merion with 14 kills and 12 digs in a PAC Frontier Division win Wednesday night over visiting OJR. Caitlyn Daywalt had 24 assists and Julia Giammarco contributed 10 service points (five aces) along with eight digs for the Vikings (15-3).

Methacton 3, Boyertown 1 (25-12, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21)

Kayla Ginther had 15 kills and eight aces, Mandy Baldwin 15 kills and 12 digs and Rachel Pettine 40 assists and a pair of aces to lead the Warriors (10-3 PAC, 14-3 overall) to a PAC Liberty Division win Wednesday night over the visiting Bears.

Spring-Ford 3, Norristown 0

Pope John Paul II 3, Upper Perkiomen 0