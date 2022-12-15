Mercury Roundup (Dec. 14) Alexis Hess, Fleetwood girls basketball Downs Daniel Boone – PA Prep Live
GIRLS BASKETBALL
51 Fleetwood,
Daniel Boone 22
Highlights: Alexis Hess scored 22 points for Fleetwood (3-1), which jumped to a 19-4 lead after a quarter on Wednesday night. Liv Welker scored 14 for visiting Daniel Boone (2-5).
Daniel Boone: Goodhart 0 0-0 0, Tritz 0 0-0 0, Okuniewski 0 0-2 0, Hall 1 1-2 3, Glass 0 1-2 1, Parrott 0 0-0 0, Davidheiser 0 0-0 0, Welker 5 4-6 14, Hofer 1 2-2 4, Fetrow 0 0-0 0, Germany 0 0-2 0, Totals 7 8-16 22
Fleetwood: Miller 1 0-0 2, Fickes 0 0-0 0, Wojciechowski 7 0-2 14, Bender 1 0-0 2, Findon 0 0-0 0, Koehler 3 1-2 8, Hilburt 0 1-2 1 , Funari 0 2-2 2, Heck 0 0-0 0, Hess 9 2-2 22, Totals 21 6-10 51
Daniel Boone 4 7 8 3 – 22
Fleetwood 19 15 14 3 – 51
3-point goals: Koehler, Hess 2
Wyomissing 54,
Boyertown 29
Highlights: Amaya Stewart scored a game-high 21 points Wednesday night to lead the Spartans (5-0) to a non-league win over the visiting Bears. Cori Bieber hit four 3-pointers as part of her 14 points for Boyertown (1-3).
Boyertown: Bieber 5 0-0 14, Glennon 1 0-0 2, Weaver 3 1-2 7, Adamski 3 0-2 6, Totals 12 1-4 29
Wyomissing: Campbell 0 1-2 1, Loeb 2 0-0 6, Zechman 5 0-0 11, Hardy 4 2-4 11, Stewart 9 2-2 21, Hurleman 2 0-0 4, Totals 22 5-8 54
Boyertown 2 6 10 11 – 29
Wyomissing 15 11 11 17 – 54
3-point goals: Bieber 4, Loeb 2, Zechman, Hardy, Stewart
Blair Academy 66,
Perkiomen School 41
Highlights: Jaycee Merizalde led the Panthers with 15 points and Lauren Patnode added 11. Perkiomen School will head to Middletown, NJ on Friday to face Seminaire Saint Francois at 6:40 pm
BOYS BASKETBALL
56 Conestoga,
Norristown 51
WRESTLING
Spring Ford 51,
Central Bucks East 9
106: Gus Smith (SF) dec. Sam Hunter, 7-4 (3-0)
113: Angelo Calafati (SF) pinned Landon Gable, :34 (9-0)
120: Cole Smith (SF) pinned Martin Scollins, 3:38 (15-0)
126: Max Bean (CBE) dec. Dominick Ferrizzi, 5-2 (15-3)
132: Quinn Smith (SF won by tech.fall over Johah Green, 15-0 3:11 (20-3)
138: Brennan McGrann (SF) dec. Coltan Jones, 14-4 (24-3)
145: Luke Wilson (CBE) dec. James McGill, 6-3 (24-6)
152: Matthew Offner (SF) dec. Sean McDonald, 11-5 (27-6)
160: Jake Mest (SF) pinned Michael Madden, 1:19 (33-6)
172: Anthony Attilio (SF) pinned Rhys Marshal, 3:10 (39-6)
189: John Kelly (SF) won by forfeit (45-6)
215: Reagan McCullough (CBE) dec. Daniel Borzillo, 16-14 (45-9)
285: Connor Hudak (SF) pinned Josh Hecklin, :57 (51-9)
Upper Perkiomen 52,
Hatboro Horsham 15
107: Joe Reed (UP) pinned Keith Toll, 3:49
114: Gabe Tulone (UP) dec. Ryan Allgeier, 7-1
121: Ben Godshall (UP) pinned Ben Staub, 5:16
127: Branden Rozanski (UP) pinned David Jensen, 1:44
133: Brandon Godshall (UP) via forfeit
139: Shane Freeh (UP) pinned Orion Newell, 5:08
145: Chris Staub (HH) pinned Gabe Coddington, 1:16
152: Roy Cobb (UP) major dec. Joel Alameda-Guzman, 11-2
160: Gabe Sanfelice (UP) dec. Jayden Dayton, 7-3
172: Drew Bennett (UP) pinned Luca Ricobaldi Bergy, 2:26
189: Joseph Palmeri (HH) dec. Chidike Eruba, 12-7
215: Tommy Flud (UP) pinned John Donnelly, 1:09
285: Andy Alameda-Guzman (HH) via forfeit
Daniel Boone 49,
Norristown 18