Mercurio closes chapter on Collegiate football career – Monterey Herald

Barring an invitation to a senior all-star event, former Palma kicker Matt Mercurio has likely kicked in his final college football game for the Villanova Wildcats.

Mercurio, who spent his first three seasons at San Jose State before transferring as a grad student, was 10-of-12 this past fall in field goal attempts, with a season-long 45 yards.

A third team all-conference selection, Mercurio’s 83.3 percent conversion rate in field goal attempts led the Colonial Athletic Association and was eighth in the nation.

The senior led the team in scoring with 65 points, converting all 35 extra point attempts. He also averaged nearly 55 yards on 58 kickoffs this past fall.

A former walk-on at San Jose State, the 6-foot-1 Mercurio knocked down his last five field goal attempts at Villanova.

Named to the Lou Groza Collegiate place-kicking award watch list in 2020, Mercurio produced the third most points by a kicker in San Jose State school history in 2019 with 97, finishing with the second most field goals in school history in a season with 20 .

In three seasons for the Spartans, Mercurio finished with 222 points, converting 44-of-54 field goal attempts, with a career-long 49-yarder.

A former all-leaguer in football and soccer at Palma, Mercurio kicked 16 consecutive field goals during the 2019 season for San Jose State, and tied an NCAA record with four field goals in one quarter in 2020.