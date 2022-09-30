Mercer County girls soccer roundups for Sept. 29: Well. 19 Steinert wins in OT

Well. 19 Steinert 1, Lawrence 0

Adriana Ryder netted an extra-time goal to lead Steinert, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 1-0 win over Lawrence, in Lawrenceville.

The win kept Steinert unbeaten at 10-0.

Mia Garafolo had the assist on Ryder’s game-winner.

Jillian Jones made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Steinert.

Gwyneth Moore made 14 saves for Lawrence (5-3-2).

Princeton 4, Nottingham 0

Alysse Kiesewetter, Brielle Moran, Holly Howes and Hilary Chessler each scored to lead Princeton to a 4-0 win over Nottingham, in Nottingham.

Evie Kirby made two saves to earn the shutout for Princeton (7-2-1).

Nottingham fell to 0-9.

Robbinsville 2, Notre Dame 1

Erin Kelly and Lizzie Andrus each scored to lead Robbinsville to a 2-1 win over Notre Dame, in Robbinsville.

Perri Gonser made eight saves for Robbinsville (7-3).

Magdelena Madjor scored for Notre Dame (4-4-2).

Hopewell Valley 6, Trenton 0

Julianna Somers scored twice to lead Hopewell Valley to a 6-0 win over Trenton, in Pennington.

Emma Coyer tallied a goal and two assists for Hopewell Valley (5-2-3), while Charlotte Barnes recorded a goal and an assist.

Emmie Muller and Andie Cappucii also scored in the win. Maura McGrath had two assists.

Jennifer Hernandez made nine saves for Trenton (0-10).

Allentown 6, Hamilton West 0

Bella Conti posted two goals and an assist to lead Allentown to a 6-0 win over Hamilton West, in Trenton.

Martha Olorunnisola recorded a goal and an assist for Allentown (9-1).

Amanda Hoglund, Georgia Cross and Sierra Tesar also scored for Allentown.

Hamilton West fell to 2-8.

