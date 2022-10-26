Mercedes hikes profit goal with demand outstripping supply

Mercedes-Benz raised its expectations for a second time this year with demand still outrunning supply even as economic gloom spreads.

Robust sales especially for high-end models and healthy pricing are underpinning the Outlook in the face of surging energy costs and persistent supply chain problems, it said on Wednesday.

Mercedes also reported a third-quarter jump in earnings before interest and tax to 5.2 billion euros ($5.2 billion).

The company now sees group profit significantly higher than a year ago, up from a projection of a “slight” gain.

For the core car division, the adjusted return on sales is expected to rise to as much as 15 percent, up from as much as 14 percent. Mercedes also raised the Outlook for its Vans division.

The Maker of the EQS sedan is working through pent-up demand after severe shortages of Semiconductors restricted production for months.

With some of the supply-chain pressure now easing, attention has shifted to how resilient automakers will be in the face of a jump in interest rates, ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in China and the energy crisis in Europe.

At Mercedes’ main car division, Returns climbed to 14.5 percent in the three months through September following a jump in deliveries.

Top-end luxury sales lifted revenues, making up 15 percent of overall car sales in the third quarter.

“We are making the company more resilient and setting the pace for the months ahead, as we continue Accelerating our transformation,” chief financial officer Harald Wilhelm said in a statement.