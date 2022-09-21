Mephisto figure Revealed as first stretch goal for HasLab Engine of Vengeance

On Tuesday, Hasbro Revealed the first stretch goal (after the early bird Robbie Reyes figure) for their Engine of Vengeance HasLab campaign. As most folks guessed, Mephisto will potentially be making his Marvel Legends debut.

To unlock the figure, the campaign will need to reach 12,000 backers/units by the time it ends on October 31 at 11:59 PM EST. Unlike the last few Marvel Legend HasLab campaigns, however, it appears that the stretch goals for Engine of Vengeance are not a guarantee.

As of this writing, the campaign is still shy of 5,000 backers. That’s certainly not bad, but it’s not great, either. For a bit of recent perspective, the 2020 Marvel Legends Sentinel was funded in two days and obliterated its first two stretch goal targets in three days.

So why is Engine of Vengeance comparatively lagging behind? There are a few reasons that may explain it:

The project is too expensive . Despite how great this set looks, Hasbro continues to price more and more Collectors out of their Premiere toylines.

. Despite how great this set looks, Hasbro continues to price more and more Collectors out of their Premiere toylines. The character is not as well-known or popular as previous HasLab offerings . That goes double when it’s a version of the character who is relatively new and doesn’t include his iconic motorcycle.

. That goes double when it’s a version of the character who is relatively new and doesn’t include his iconic motorcycle. The campaign requires more backers/units. That still doesn’t explain the lack of Backers compared to this point in previous campaigns, it’s still worth noting.

All that said, the Engine of Vengeance set appears on track to be funded, although the early bird Robbie Reyes figure is looking less likely by the day.

That question now is if the campaign can ever gain enough momentum to make the stretch goals happen. If you would like to secure your own Engine of Vengeance set, become a Backer.

