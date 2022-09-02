Meow Wolf Grapevine artists chose to create Immersive project at Grapevine Mills

The artists are lined up, and so is the name.

Meow Wolf, the Santa Fe, NM-based immersive arts and entertainment company, announced its list of 33 artists who will be collaborating on Meow Wolf Grapevine.

Meow Wolf Grapevine is scheduled to open in 2023 in the southeast section of Grapevine Mills mall. It will be Meow Wolf’s fourth location and its first in a mall. Meow Wolf also has locations in Santa Fe, Las Vegas and Denver. A fifth Meow Wolf will be built in Houston’s Fifth Ward in 2024.

The Grapevine venue will be built in a 29,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by the mall’s Bed, Bath & Beyond, which closed in 2016. The exhibition space will be transformed into a colorful, sensory experience created by the contributing artists, who’ ll have their own exhibit rooms or share common space.

“These collaborators range from Emerging to mid-career and all share an Excellence in their craft as well as uniquely distinct Aesthetic perspectives,” said Han Santana-Sayles, Meow Wolf’s director of artist collaboration.

Among them is Dan Lam, a Dallas-based visual artist known for her bright, psychedelic, squishy sculptures. Lam, who grew up in Plano and has a studio in West Dallas, has done shows in Los Angeles, New York, Paris and other venues. She works in polyurethane foam, acrylic paint and epoxy resin. Her 8-foot-tall “A Subtle Alchemy” was displayed at the Nasher Sculpture Center’s public exhibition in 2021.

Lam’s art can be found in the homes of pop star Miley Cyrus and supermodel Lily Aldridge, who are among her 439,000 followers on Instagram.

“She’s kind of blown up on the internet since 2016 with her iconic and drippy sculptures,” said Will Heron of Dallas, who is the artist liaison for Meow Wolf Grapevine. “She’s definitely doing the thing.”

Dan Lam is a Dallas-based artist known for her bright, psychedelic, squishy sculptures. She’ll be among the artists Collaborating in the Meow Wolf Grapevine location. (Jordan Mathis)

The topics the artists will be exploring will range from alien topography to figurative metaphors of race, culture and gender, and sometimes both, Santana-Sayles said.

“At Meow Wolf, we opt to tell stories about our world and Worlds beyond through nuanced, Timeless science fiction, and I hope the guests will take the time to explore this cohort of artists along with the Deeper meaning behind the work that they have created with us,” she said.

The first Meow Wolf, titled House of Eternal Return, has had more than 2 million visitors since it opened in 2016 in an empty Bowling alley. That project was funded by Game of Thrones author George RR Martin.

In developing the Las Vegas Meow Wolf during the pandemic, Heron said organizers learned that the more local artists brought in, the better.

“We needed more local artists from the jump, rather than adding them later,” he said.

Considering the artists are from Texas, will Meow Wolf make an effort to localize the art, to purposely give it a Western flair?

Heron said the collaborating artists want to feel close to their community.

“In this realm of collective imagination, we’ll have all these creative experiences,” Heron said. “While most of these artists are based in the DF-W metroplex, there are a couple artists from Austin, Houston and even El Paso.

“So inherently, themes and aesthetics that feel unique to the Texas experience will be brought to life by our local Collaborating artists.”

Desireé Vaniecia is a Dallas-based muralist and painter and one of the 33 artists chosen to collaborate in the Meow Wolf Grapevine project. (Jordan Mathis)

Individual Collaborating artists and duos from Texas