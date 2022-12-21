Meow Wolf gearing up to launch Grapevine, Texas location

As Meow Wolf expands its Immersive experience into Texas in 2023 and 2024, there is plenty of work being done at its home base in New Mexico.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, work is being done in Santa Fe for the expansion into Grapevine, Texas.

Meow Wolf Grapevine will be the fourth permanent immersive experience from the New Mexico-based art enterprise.

The exhibition will include 70 rooms with hundreds of installations working with artists across New Mexico.

According to Meow Wolf, the Grapevine exhibition in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be located in Grapevine Mills and is slated to open in 2023.

Grapevine Mills is known for its unique retail offerings of more than 180 stores of shopping, entertainment and restaurants.

“The growth and innovation of the Meow Wolf experience is remarkable,” says Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director. “We are thrilled to see this New Mexico-based venture continue to employ so many of our world-class creative workforce.”

The project is led by Spencer Olsen, who is the senior creative director.

Olsen is working with Joshua Davisson, who is the show manager.

“Expanding the Meow Wolf universe, the Grapevine exhibition will be the next major chapter following Convergence Station which opened in Denver during September 2021,” says Dale Sheehan, executive creative director of the upcoming Grapevine and Houston Meow Wolf exhibitions. “We can’t wait to invite everyone to a new journey of exploration and art with new characters and exciting connections to our past stories and the far future.”

According to the film office, the installation will employ approximately 165 New Mexico crew members, 25 New Mexico principal artists, and 50 New Mexico background artists.

According to Meow Wolf, the locations have been on the company’s radar for over two years.

“We’ve never designed two exhibitions in the same state at the same time. The Texas experiences will be deeply rooted in artist collaboration and connected by concealed Easter eggs,” Sheehan says. “Of course, the locations themselves are also creative prompts. In Grapevine, we’ll be leaning into the energy of a shopping center – a nostalgic place for many of us, where families gather and young adults often find their first moments of freedom.”

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie Filming in the state, or are curious about one, email [email protected] Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.