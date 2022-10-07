Mensi’s 25th-Minute Goal Leads BC Past Syracuse

Next Game: at Louisville 10/9/2022 | 12:00 PM October 09 (Sun) / 12:00 PM at Louisville

NEWTON, Mass. – The Boston College Women’s soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Syracuse on Thursday night at the Newton Campus Soccer Field.

Claire Mensi scored in the 25th minute and then the Boston College defense kept the Orange off the board for the remaining 65 minutes on the clock.

Boston College 1, Syracuse 0

October 6, 2022

Newton, Mass. | Newton Campus Soccer Field

HOW IT HAPPENED

25′ | After a ball was sent in from the right flank, the Syracuse goalkeeper came out and grabbed the ball. The goalkeeper took a step and then dropped it and Claire Mensi beat her to the ball and knocked it inside the right, near the post.

GAME NOTES

Syracuse held the 10-9 lead in shots … each team registered three shots on goal.

The Orange had a 6-5 edge in corner kicks.

Goalkeeper Wiebke Willebrandt made three saves for the Eagles… Willebrandt registered her third shutout of the season.

Boston College is now 11-4-2 overall against Syracuse including a mark of 9-0-2 at home.

This marked the fourth consecutive win against the Orange for the Eagles.

Claire Mensi scored her second goal of the season.

scored her second goal of the season. Sam Smith led the Eagles with a game-high three shots.

UP NEXT

The Eagles will now travel to face Louisville on Sunday, Oct. 9.

