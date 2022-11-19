Men’s & Women’s Soccer Have Maximum 12 Named Academic All-District

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Twelve student-athletes from Rutgers men’s and women’s soccer have been named Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators. Rutgers is one of two Big Ten institutions to have the maximum honorees for the academic distinction, which is reserved for six players per team.

Each of the Scarlet Knight soccer standouts who earned Academic All-District are now eligible for Academic All-America consideration, with the national honorees selected in early December. To be considered for Academic All-America and Academic All-District status, student-athletes must not only maintain a minimum cumulative 3.50 GPA, but must also be a starter or key reserve, competing in at least 50 percent of their school’s contests.

Supported by academic advisor Gilah Rosenberg, the men’s soccer awardees include Pablo Avila , Chris Tiao Ola Maeland, MD Myers, Jackson Temple and Cole Sotack.