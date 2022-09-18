Men’s, Women’s Golf Top The Team Leaderboard After Day 1

BANKS, Ore. – The Whitman College men’s and Women’s golf teams are in the midst of an excellent season-opening performance as both closed Day 1 of the Boxer Invitational at the top of their respective team leaderboards.

The two-day event is being held at the Quail Valley Golf Course and hosted by Pacific University. The field is composed entirely of Northwest Conference schools.

Whitman head coach Skip Molitor commented on the performance of his Women’s team. “It’s exciting for our team to open the season with an opportunity to win a tournament in a field of eight Northwest Conference teams. Newcomers Cindy Luo and Beatrice Archer performed solidly with rounds of 80 and 84 and returnees Katya Kurkoski and Pavita Sidhu completed a consistent team performance, shooting 84 and 85 for a team total of 333, five shots ahead of Whitworth.

“Luo’s round, which has her in fourth place, started with some Highs and Lows as she followed a birdie on her second Collegiate hole with a pair of double bogeys. She then settled into a comfortable rhythm, parring eight of the next nine holes. “

The men’s team left the day only a single stroke ahead of Pacific and two strokes ahead of Pacific Lutheran. Alexander Knox and Jack Garnsey are pacing the Blues, both tied for fourth on the individual leaderboard after carding an even par 72.

The Invitational resumes Sunday for the final day as both teams look to win the team title.

