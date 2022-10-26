Men’s & Women’s Basketball single game tickets are on sale now!

Orono, Maine — UMaine men’s and women’s basketball single game tickets are on sale now! The Women’s team will play all of its games during the 2022-23 season at The Pit at Memorial Gymnasium while the men’s team will play seven games at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor and the remainder of its contests at The Pit.

Tickets to all games at The Pit and Cross Insurance Center may be purchased through the UMaine Athletics box office at GoBlackBears.com/tickets or at 207-581-BEAR. Tickets to the seven men’s games being held at the Cross Insurance Center are also on sale through the Cross Insurance Center box office.



Pricing Structure:

Courtside (both venues) – $25

Pit Floor seating (reserved) – $15

Cross Insurance Center reserved seating – $15

Pit Upper Level seating (reserved) – $10

Cross Insurance Center general admission seating – $10 New this season will be reserved seating inside The Pit at Memorial Gymnasium for the sections along each sideline and floor seats. The seats above the south end line will remain as general admission and be used for UMaine student seating and group seats. A map below clearly labels the seating layout for the 2022-23 season at The Pit. 2022-23 Memorial Gymnasium ‘The Pit’ Seating Chart The ‘side baskets’ located along both sides of the court at The Pit and used at practices have been replaced. The new side baskets retract on game days and will no longer obstruct the view for some fans in the upper level. The UMaine men’s basketball team begins its home slate when it hosts UMaine Fort Kent at the Cross Insurance Center at 7 pm on Friday, Nov. 11. The UMaine Women’s basketball team opens its home schedule on Saturday, Nov. 19 when it hosts Yale at The Pit.

Season memberships are also on sale for as low as $120 and fans can purchase a Hoops Pack for every men’s and women’s home game for just $180. Fans also have the option of being up-close with the action as Group Courtside Seats can be purchased for $200 per season membership. The Black Bears are also excited to offer half season plans! Fans have the option of purchasing a half-season membership to seven select games for just $70! All season tickets must be purchased by phone at 207.581.BEAR or in-person at the UMaine Athletics box office.

-UMaine-