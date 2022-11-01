Men’s Volleyball Welcomes German U21 Team for Four Matches this Week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Fans can get an early look at the 2022-23 version of the Penn State men’s volleyball team this week as the Nittany Lions host the German U21 team for four matches.

“We’re welcoming DVV from Germany in the spirit of great competition and great friendship,” Penn State head Coach Mark Pavlik said. “It should be a fun week for both their guys and our guys. We’re looking forward to seeing some great volleyball being played.”

Penn State will play the team from Germany four times during the week, starting with a 7 pm match Tuesday in South Gym at Rec Hall.

The teams will play again the following night on Wednesday. That match will start in South Gym at 7:45 pm but will move over to the main gym immediately following the Penn State Women’s volleyball match with Maryland.

The final two matches are scheduled for Friday at 6 pm, and Saturday at 2 pm Each of those matches will be played in the main gym of Rec Hall.