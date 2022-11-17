Men’s Volleyball Unveils 2023 Schedule

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard men’s volleyball team Revealed its schedule for the 2023 campaign, which gets underway on Friday, Jan. 13. This season’s 24-match slate features four of the eight teams that earned a berth to the 2022 National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship.

The Crimson will begin 2023 with four consecutive road contests, with the schedule featuring single matches at Sacred Heart on Jan. 13 and Merrimack College on Jan. 17. Three days after the trip to Merrimack, Harvard will begin a two-match swing in Indiana to face national semifinalist Ball State on Jan. 20, before facing Purdue Fort Wayne on Jan. 21. Ball State defeated Purdue Fort Wayne in the 2022 MIVA Championship match, securing its spot in the national tournament.

Harvard will make its home debut at the Malkin Athletic Center on Jan. 27, when it welcomes another postseason participant in national quarterfinalist North Greenville. The match is part of the four-team Harvard Invitational, which also includes the Crimson’s Jan. 28 foe, McKendree, and St. Francis (Pa.).

The schedule keeps the Crimson at home the following weekend as it is set to play host to Daemen on Feb. 3. The IVA Finalists precede the return match of a home-and-home series with Merrimack, which is set for Feb. 8.

Harvard opens EIVA action with four consecutive road matches. First up is a trip to the University of Charleston, which is scheduled for Feb. 17-18. The next weekend, the Crimson heads to NC participant, Princeton, for matches on Feb. 24-25.

The Crimson steps out of conference play to face St. Francis Brooklyn at the MAC on March 3, and then Returns to its on-campus home to Clash with LIU on March 4. Sandwiched between homestands is a trip to California to play UC Santa Barbara (March 14) and NC participant Pepperdine (March 15), both of which won 19 matches in 2022. After the trip to the Golden State, Harvard welcomes Sacred Heart (March 22) and American International College (March 24) to Cambridge.

EIVA play resumes on March 31 and April 1, as Harvard is scheduled to Clash with Penn State inside the Malkin Athletic Center. The Crimson’s final regular-season road trip will take it to NJIT for matches on April 7-8, before closing the slate at home vs. George Mason (April 14-15).

The EIVA tournament, meanwhile, is scheduled for April 19-22.

Harvard, which is led by junior All-American Ethan Smith, is coming off a 2022 season that saw it earn a No. 2 seed in the EIVA tournament. The Crimson won 10 conference matches a year ago, marking its most EIVA victories since 2018.