Men’s Volleyball Travels To North Carolina For Three Matches In Four Days

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will head to the state of North Carolina for three matches in four days beginning with a match-up with Queens, Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Charlotte, NC The Rainbow Warriors (4-0) continue the trip with matches against Conference Carolinas members Belmont Abbey, Thursday, Jan. 26 in Belmont, NC, and Barton, Saturday, Jan. 28 in Wilson, NC UH is 4-0 all-time versus Queens and 1-0 against Barton. Hawai’i and Belmont Abbey will be meeting for the first time.

MATCH #5 Who #1 Hawai’i (4-0) vs. Queens (1-3) Date | Time Wednesday, Jan. 25 | 7:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm HT Location Charlotte, NC—Curry Arena Live Stream ESPN+ Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Tiff Wells (play-by-play). Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawaii | Queens | Big West Social Media @HawaiiMensVB | #HawaiiMVB #WarriorBall23 | @HawaiiMVB | Facebook

MATCH #6 Who #1 Hawai’i (4-0) vs. Belmont Abbey (1-5) Date | Time Thursday, Jan. 26 | 7:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm HT Location Belmont, NC — Wheeler Center Live Stream Conference Carolinas Digital Network Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Tiff Wells (play-by-play). Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawaii | Belmont Abbey | Big West Social Media @HawaiiMensVB | #HawaiiMVB #WarriorBall23 | @HawaiiMVB | Facebook

MATCH #7 Who #1 Hawai’i (4-0) vs. Barton (0-4) Date | Time Saturday, Jan. 28 | 7:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm HT Location Wilson, NC — Wilson Gymnasium Live Stream Conference Carolinas Digital Network Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Tiff Wells (play-by-play). Streaming Audio ESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii app Live Stats HawaiiAthletics.com Game Notes Hawaii | Barton | Big West Social Media @HawaiiMensVB | #HawaiiMVB #WarriorBall23 | @HawaiiMVB | Facebook

FIRST SERVE

UH will make its second trip to the state of North Carolina since 2019. That season, the Rainbow Warriors played two matches at Queens and a neutral site contest against Saint Francis, winning all three in straight sets.

UH is 4-0 all-time against Queens — 2-0 in Charlotte, NC, 1-0 in Honolulu, and 1-0 in Austin, Texas and won all four matches in straight sets. Queens is an independent but will join the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association beginning in the 2024 season.

UH and Queens met last season at the First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin. The Rainbow Warriors set a new program record with 17 aces, a record that would only last one week as UH eclipsed that mark the next week against Long Island.

UH and Belmont Abbey will be playing for the first time. Belmont Abbey is a member of Conference Carolinas.

UH is 1-0 all-time against Barton College. The teams met for the first time at the 2018 Grow the Game Challenge in Nashville, Tenn., where UH won in four sets. Barton is also a member of Conference Carolinas.

UH is 8-0 all-time against Conference Carolinas teams — 1-0 vs. Barton, 1-0 vs. Emmanuel, 1-0 vs. Erskine, 3-0 vs. King, 1-0 vs. Lees-McRae, and 1-0 vs. North Greenville. Hawai’i defeated North Greenville in straight sets in last year’s NCAA Championship opening round in Los Angeles.

UH’s current 13-match winning streak dating back to last season is the longest in the country.

UH is 4-0 to start the season for the seventh consecutive year. Hawai’i is one of 10 undefeated teams remaining in NCAA Division I-II.

UH’s last loss to an unranked team on the road was at USC, Feb. 16, 2016. Hawai’i has won its last 21 matches since which includes neutral site and postseason opponents.

UH has recorded at least seven aces in all four matches this season. Hawai’i Ranks No. 6 nationally with 2.29 aces per set.

#HawaiiMVB