Men’s Volleyball Travels To North Carolina For Three Matches In Four Days
HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will head to the state of North Carolina for three matches in four days beginning with a match-up with Queens, Wednesday, Jan. 25 in Charlotte, NC The Rainbow Warriors (4-0) continue the trip with matches against Conference Carolinas members Belmont Abbey, Thursday, Jan. 26 in Belmont, NC, and Barton, Saturday, Jan. 28 in Wilson, NC UH is 4-0 all-time versus Queens and 1-0 against Barton. Hawai’i and Belmont Abbey will be meeting for the first time.
|MATCH #5
|Who
|#1 Hawai’i (4-0) vs. Queens (1-3)
|Date | Time
|Wednesday, Jan. 25 | 7:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm HT
|Location
|Charlotte, NC—Curry Arena
|Live Stream
|ESPN+
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Tiff Wells (play-by-play).
|Streaming Audio
|ESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii app
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|Game Notes
|Hawaii | Queens | Big West
|Social Media
|MATCH #6
|Who
|#1 Hawai’i (4-0) vs. Belmont Abbey (1-5)
|Date | Time
|Thursday, Jan. 26 | 7:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm HT
|Location
|Belmont, NC — Wheeler Center
|Live Stream
|Conference Carolinas Digital Network
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Tiff Wells (play-by-play).
|Streaming Audio
|ESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii app
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|Game Notes
|Hawaii | Belmont Abbey | Big West
|Social Media
|MATCH #7
|Who
|#1 Hawai’i (4-0) vs. Barton (0-4)
|Date | Time
|Saturday, Jan. 28 | 7:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm HT
|Location
|Wilson, NC — Wilson Gymnasium
|Live Stream
|Conference Carolinas Digital Network
|Radio
|ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Tiff Wells (play-by-play).
|Streaming Audio
|ESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii app
|Live Stats
|HawaiiAthletics.com
|Game Notes
|Hawaii | Barton | Big West
|Social Media
FIRST SERVE
- UH will make its second trip to the state of North Carolina since 2019. That season, the Rainbow Warriors played two matches at Queens and a neutral site contest against Saint Francis, winning all three in straight sets.
- UH is 4-0 all-time against Queens — 2-0 in Charlotte, NC, 1-0 in Honolulu, and 1-0 in Austin, Texas and won all four matches in straight sets. Queens is an independent but will join the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association beginning in the 2024 season.
- UH and Queens met last season at the First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin. The Rainbow Warriors set a new program record with 17 aces, a record that would only last one week as UH eclipsed that mark the next week against Long Island.
- UH and Belmont Abbey will be playing for the first time. Belmont Abbey is a member of Conference Carolinas.
- UH is 1-0 all-time against Barton College. The teams met for the first time at the 2018 Grow the Game Challenge in Nashville, Tenn., where UH won in four sets. Barton is also a member of Conference Carolinas.
- UH is 8-0 all-time against Conference Carolinas teams — 1-0 vs. Barton, 1-0 vs. Emmanuel, 1-0 vs. Erskine, 3-0 vs. King, 1-0 vs. Lees-McRae, and 1-0 vs. North Greenville. Hawai’i defeated North Greenville in straight sets in last year’s NCAA Championship opening round in Los Angeles.
- UH’s current 13-match winning streak dating back to last season is the longest in the country.
- UH is 4-0 to start the season for the seventh consecutive year. Hawai’i is one of 10 undefeated teams remaining in NCAA Division I-II.
- UH’s last loss to an unranked team on the road was at USC, Feb. 16, 2016. Hawai’i has won its last 21 matches since which includes neutral site and postseason opponents.
- UH has recorded at least seven aces in all four matches this season. Hawai’i Ranks No. 6 nationally with 2.29 aces per set.
