Men’s Volleyball to Welcome Daemen to MAC on Friday

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard men’s volleyball team will play host to Daemen on Friday night inside the Malkin Athletic Center. First serve for the non-conference match is scheduled for 7 pm ET, with the contest airing live on ESPN+.

What to Know

The Crimson continues its four-match homestand after splitting a pair of contests last week during its own Harvard Invitational. Harvard (3-3) swept North Greenville, a 2022 NCAA tournament participant, before falling in five sets to McKendree.

Trevor Schultz led the Crimson with 23 kills, connecting at a 53.8-percent clip, and seven blocks last week. The junior led Harvard with 11 kills and three blocks vs. NGU and followed it with 12 kills and four blocks vs. McKendree.

led the Crimson with 23 kills, connecting at a 53.8-percent clip, and seven blocks last week. The junior led Harvard with 11 kills and three blocks vs. NGU and followed it with 12 kills and four blocks vs. McKendree. In Harvard’s two matches last week, Jealous McGovern totaled the second-highest figures on the team in digs (11), blocks (4), service aces (2) and assists (5), while adding 17 kills. He had a team-high three blocks and six digs vs. North Greenville.

totaled the second-highest figures on the team in digs (11), blocks (4), service aces (2) and assists (5), while adding 17 kills. He had a team-high three blocks and six digs vs. North Greenville. Owen Fanning (19), Zach Berty (17) and Ethan Smith (15) all reached double-figure totals in Kills at the Harvard Invite.

(19), (17) and (15) all reached double-figure totals in Kills at the Harvard Invite. by James Bard averaged 10.0 assists per set en route to 80 for the week. The sophomore was tied with Fanning for the third most digs, trailing only Logan Shepherd (16) and McGovern (11).

averaged 10.0 assists per set en route to 80 for the week. The sophomore was tied with Fanning for the third most digs, trailing only (16) and McGovern (11). Harvard is meeting Daemen for the second time in series history. The Crimson defeated the Wildcats in four sets back in 2020.

Daemen is 3-1 on the season and has won two straight matches (vs. American International, vs. Central State) after suffering a setback at Penn State. The Wildcats opened the season with a win over Princeton.

Up Next

Harvard closes out its homestand on Wednesday, Feb. 8, when Merrimack College visits the Malkin Athletic Center. Match time is slated for 7 pm ET, with the action airing live on ESPN+.