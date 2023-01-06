Men’s Volleyball Tabbed Preseason Favorite in MAC Preseason Poll

ANNVILLE, Pa. (January 5, 2023) – The Stevens Institute of Technology men’s volleyball team earned the preseason favorite designation for the 2023 season, the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) announced Thursday, when it released its preseason coaches poll.

Coming off their first MAC title, the Ducks received six first-place votes and totaled 78 to finish two points ahead of Messiah, who totaled 76 points, on the strength of the remaining four first-place votes. Stevenson slotted in third with 65 points, with Arcadia (53) and Misericordia (52) rounding out the top five.

The entire poll can be found below:

Rank Team Points 1st Place Votes 1 Stevens 78 6 2 Messiah 76 4 3 Stevenson 65 4 Arcadia 53 5 Misericordia 52 6 King’s 37 7 Widener 31 8 Eastern 30 9 Wilkes 19 10 Hood 9

Stevens is coming off a 30-4 season that saw the Ducks post a perfect 13-0 mark in conference play. The Ducks dropped just four sets in the regular season and only one in the postseason, culminating in a Sweep of Messiah to capture the MAC crown for the first time. Stevens then Hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, topping both Endicott and St. Joseph’s (LI) to reach the national semifinals for the first time under head Coach Dan Buehring . The Ducks finished third in the final NVA/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) poll of the 2022 season.

Individually, rising senior Connor Feulner earned Second Team All-America honors from the AVCA – the 27th All-America accolade for the men’s volleyball program. The Ducks also collected four all-conference nods and Buehring was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

The Ducks quest to repeat as MAC Champions begins on Jan. 13, when the Ducks host Marymount in Canavan Arena. The Ducks’ first conference match takes place on Feb. 26, when Misericordia comes to Canavan Arena as part of a tri-match that also features non-conference foe Juniata.

