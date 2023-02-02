Men’s Volleyball Set for Pair of Home Opening Matches

Sacred Heart University: Princeton (2-5) vs. Sacred Heart University (1-4)

Date: Friday, February 3rd

Time: 7 pm ET

Tusculum University: Princeton (2-5) vs. Tusculum (3-7)

Date: Saturday, February 4th

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Princeton, NJ – After seven, consecutive matches on the road, the Princeton men’s volleyball team will return to historic, Dillon Gymnasium for two matches at home on Friday, February 3rd against Sacred Heart University, at 7:00 pm and Saturday February 4th at 4:00 pm against Tusculum University.

Following last weeks’ matches against Ohio State, junior Ben Harrington was named EIVA Offensive Player of the Week for his pair of performances against the No. 13 Buckeyes.

Harrington put down 38 kills on .403 hitting over nine sets, adding six aces, nine digs and five blocks.

He collected 18 kills on .343 hitting with all six of those aces, seven digs and four blocks in the first match against Ohio State.

In the following match against the Buckeyes, he followed with 20 kills on .459 hitting with two digs and a block. No one had more kills than Harrington throughout both matches in Columbus.

Harrington continues to be a key contributor to the Tigers’ offense, and finished the weekend with two, solid performances against a strong, non-conference opponent in Columbus.

Sacred Heart and Tusculum

The Sacred Heart Pioneers are currently 1-4 for the 2023 season. The last time the Pioneers faced the Tigers was in Dillon Gymnasium in 2022 when Princeton defeated Sacred Heart 3-0. Princeton currently holds a 7-match win streak against SHU dating back to 2018.

Tusculum is currently 3-7 for the 2023 season. The team finished last season in 2022 with an 8-20 record overall. Over ten matches the team has averaged 11.35 kills per set. This will be the first meeting between the Tigers and the Pioneers.