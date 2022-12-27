Men’s Volleyball Season Tickets On Sale Dec. 27

HONOLULU – Season tickets for the 2023 University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warrior men’s volleyball season go on sale Tuesday, December 27. Season tickets may be purchased online at www.etickethawaii.com or at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center box office (Monday through Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm).

The season ticket package includes 19 matches beginning with the season-opening series with Ball State, Jan. 12-13 in a rematch of last year’s national semifinals. The home slate also includes non-conference series with Saint Francis (Jan. 18 & 20), Concordia-Irvine (Feb. 16-17), LIU (Feb. 22 & 24), and Pepperdine (March 1 & 3).

The Outrigger Resorts Invitational Returns for the 27thth edition featuring longtime participants UCLA and Penn State along with Purdue Fort Wayne. The three-day tournament runs March 9-11. The Rainbow Warriors will host three Big West series against Long Beach State (March 17-18), UC Irvine (April 7-8) and UC San Diego (April 14-15).

2023 UH Men’s Volleyball Season-Ticket Prices:

Lower level: Sections A,B,C,D,AA,EE,FF,GG,HH,JJ – $325*

Lower level: Sections E,BB,CC,DD

Adult – $250*

Senior citizen (65 and over) – $175*

Youth (ages 4-high school) – $125*

Upper level: Sections J-BB, HH-Q

Adult – $150

Senior citizens (65 and over) – $125

Youth (ages 4-high school) – $90

Upper Level: Sections KP, CC-GG

Adult – $135

Senior citizens (65 and over) – $110

Youth (ages 4 – High School) – $75

* = Price includes applicable Seat Premiums

Single-match tickets will go on sale on Thursday, January 5 and may be purchased online at www.etickethawaii.com or at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center box office on Jan 5, beginning at 9:00 am

