Men’s Volleyball Returns To California For Second Fall Trip

HONOLULU – The two-time Defending national Champion University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will make its second fall exhibition trip this week with three matches over two days in southern California.

The Rainbow Warriors will take on former Mountain Pacific Sports Federation rival Pepperdine, Friday, Nov. 4 at the Mamba Sports Academy. Match time is 6:00 pm PT.

On Saturday, UH will split squads and face The Master’s University at 3:00 pm in Santa Clarita, Calif., and Big West Rival UC Santa Barbara at 2:00 pm at The Thunderdome.

All three matches are open to the public.

Hawai’i made its first fall trip to the continent two weeks ago for matches against Orange Coast College, Vanguard, and UC Irvine. UH won all three matches with the UCI match going five sets and the Warriors prevailing 24-22 in a Marathon fifth set.

Hawai’i Returns 14 lettermen and all seven starters from last year’s Championship team which won its second straight NCAA title with a 3-0 win over Long Beach State. Head Coach Charlie Wade begins his 14th season having guided the Rainbow Warriors to five NCAA Appearances in the last seven full seasons.

Friday, Nov. 4

6:00 pm vs. Pepperdine (Mamba Sports Academy)

Saturday, Nov. 5

2:00 pm at UC Santa Barbara (split squad)

3:00 pm at The Master’s (split squad)

#HawaiiMVB