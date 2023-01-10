Men’s Volleyball Ranked Fourth in Preseason NVA/AVCA Men’s DIII Coaches Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (January 9, 2023) – The Stevens Institute of Technology men’s volleyball team was ranked fourth, the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced Monday, when it released its NVA Men’s Division III Coaches Poll.

The Ducks totaled 251 points and slotted between Wentworth (272) and Vassar (245). Defending national Champion Carthage received 20 first-place votes to total 338 points and earned the preseason favorite designation. 2022 national runner-up Springfield received one first-place vote and totaled 318 points and slotted in second place. Vassar received the other two first-place votes to total 245 and slot in fifth.

Stevens is coming off a 30-4 season that saw the Ducks post a perfect 13-0 mark in Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) play en route to capturing the program’s first MAC title. Stevens then Hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, topping both Endicott and St. Joseph’s (LI) to reach the national semifinals for the first time under third-year head Coach Dan Buehring .

The Ducks were one of two teams ranked in the preseason to represent the MAC. Messiah, coming off a 20-6 season, totaled 117 points and was ranked 11th. Additionally, Stevenson was among 10 teams receiving votes in the poll.

Up Next: The Ducks quest to repeat as MAC Champions begins on Jan. 13, when the Ducks host Marymount in Canavan Arena. It will be the first meeting between the teams in Hoboken since 2017.

Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

Twitter: @stevensducks

Instagram: @stevensducks

#AllRise